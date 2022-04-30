'HECK OF A RUN': Guo leaving lasting legacy with Lady 'Fins

Naturally, the first call for Kevin Freeman after he was named head tennis coach for the Marathon High was to senior Lilian Guo. After all, she had not only just finished playing four seasons with Freeman on the varsity volleyball team but had also been the tennis program’s No. 1 Lady ’Fin since her seventh-grade campaign.

“I was really excited to have one more opportunity to coach her,” said Freeman. “She’s an even better teammate than she is an athlete, and I learned a lot from her this year.”

The Dolphins coach furthered that knowing it was his only season with Guo on the tennis courts, he tried to absorb as much knowledge as he could from the senior and even joked a lot “that she was our assistant coach this year,” according to the first-year head coach.

“She knew what to expect and if we weren’t doing things differently, she’d voice her opinions and obviously I’d listen to her,” said Freeman. “She hits a lot, worked hard and got on the other players if she felt they were slacking because she wanted to win every match and expects everyone else to want to win every match. She was just a leader.”

More than anything, Guo wanted to restore order and win every match against her Monroe County rivals, Key West and Coral Shores, which she did once again this season completing her high school career with just one loss against any Keys counterpart, which began in sixth grade, and is now The Citizen’s five-time All-Monroe County girls tennis Player of the Year.

“She was very determined on being undefeated in the Keys again this year,” said Freeman. “That’s a heck of a run, and it’s something to be proud of.”

Of course, playing the likes of state champion contenders in the districts, Guo was eliminated in the first round, but Freeman noted even in an 8-1 loss she played, what he believed, to be her best match of the season.

“It seemed like whenever she played better competition, she stepped it up a lot,” said the Dolphins coach. “Her confidence level is way higher in tennis than it was in volleyball, and she was a pretty good volleyball player. She just looks comfortable on the court and made it look so effortless.”

Next season, after relying on Guo heavily this season, Freeman will not be able to call upon the seven-time All-Monroe County Player, who will be enrolling at the University of Florida — which she had her pick between all the major Florida colleges — in the fall where she plans to major in pre-med. While playing with the Gators may not be in her future, Freeman does expect Guo to join a club team, as for the Dolphins, Freeman just hopes a little bit of Guo rubbed off during seven years with the program.

“Her shoes are going to be tough to fill, but she taught the younger girls and I think they learned from her,” said Freeman. “She showed them what can happen if you practice hard or you hit often, not just during tennis practice. You hit against the wall, even if it is boring, because that’s how you get better. Her legacy will hopefully remain for this next group of girls coming up.”

