City to vote on authorization of several events in coming months

The Key West City Commission will vote Tuesday, May 3, to authorize three events in the coming months, and hear second reading on ordinances relating to the historic preservation code.

The events include the Key West Business Guild holding a Pride street fair on June 4 on Duval Street and a Pride parade the following day, beginning at the Quay Wall at Truman Waterfront. The Key West Police Athletic League is seeking to hold Mango Fest at Bayview Park on June 25, and the Sunrise Rotary Foundation of Key West is seeking to hold Brewfest at 1405 Duval St. on Sept. 3.

The city will hear second reading of several ordinances as well. One ordinance calls for a referendum to be voted on to allow the city to approve a 99-year lease for the Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden. The botanical garden had previously requested this measure so as to show site control and apply for grant funding. The referendum would be placed on the Aug. 23 ballot on which voters will also choose primary candidates.

Another ordinance will alter the guidelines of the Historic Architectural Review Commission related to windows and shutters. The changes would promote the preservation of historic windows and shutters but would allow their replacement with impact windows in some cases, as the city has received a number of requests to replace historic windows with impact windows to protect buildings during hurricanes, an executive summary reads.

Another ordinance will amend the historic preservation code to raise the maximum household income needed to qualify for economic hardship for applicants seeking to swap historic building material for alternative building material on their structures. The economic hardship status parameters have not been updated since 1997, an executive summary reads.

