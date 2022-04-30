Rental cited for multiple noise complaints

The owner of a house that is the frequent site of noisy tourist parties and has prompted dozens of police calls in the past year was issued a $250 fine (with another $250 in administrative fees) by a special magistrate Thursday, but one neighbor said he feared the fine was too small to actually punish the owner of the short-term rental, Last Key Investors.

The property is located on Elizabeth Street, and a neighbor frustrated with the amount of noise emanating from it said it’s rented to up to 20 people, and the police have been called 16 times in the past year. After Special Magistrate Donald E. Yates administered the fine, the neighbor said he feared it would simply be “the cost of doing business.”

“So what if this should happen again, where’s my case? A $250 fine, they make $2,500 a night, this could be the cost of doing business for them,” he said. Yates replied that the neighbor can contact his city commissioner and Code Compliance if the noise continues.

The house has a proper license to rent short-term. The neighbor said the noise was frequently a problem from 2 to 4 a.m., adding that it’s been an “unbelievable nightmare” trying to sleep through the night.

Later, a woman who had previously fined more than $18,000 for posting a VRBO with a minimum stay of 15 nights without a transient rental license was given another fine of $8,250, since she had not removed the ad until April 6. The owner, Eileen Luongo, said she had not rented the Elgin Lane property for less than 28 days, and said the advertisement with a minimum of 15 days was an accident. The property is now being advertised for a minimum of 28 days.

Yates asked “how many accidents are there going to be,” since Luongo has been cited in three previous code cases. Luongo said her daughter handles the VRBO ad, and manages the property, but Yates said the owner of the house is responsible for what happens at it.

