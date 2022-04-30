Woman arrested on heroin sale charge

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 37-year-old Marathon woman after she reportedly attempted to sell a bar patron heroin.

Gennia Victoria Ruth Siegrist was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Deputy William Guerra responded to the Brass Monkey bar in Marathon at approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday, April 25, regarding a woman, later identified as Siegrist, who was attempting to sell drugs inside the bar. A customer informed a bartender, who then called the Sheriff’s Office.

Siegrist was found outside the bar. Multiple baggies were found in her possession, including four containing approximately 4 grams of powder that field-tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and cocaine as well as another baggie that field-tested positive for a small amount of cocaine, Linhardt said. Also, the deputy found $944 in cash from suspected drug sales in her possession. Siegrist was taken to jail.