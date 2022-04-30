ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Woman arrested on heroin sale charge

The Key West Citizen
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 37-year-old Marathon woman after she reportedly attempted to sell a bar patron heroin.

Gennia Victoria Ruth Siegrist was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Deputy William Guerra responded to the Brass Monkey bar in Marathon at approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday, April 25, regarding a woman, later identified as Siegrist, who was attempting to sell drugs inside the bar. A customer informed a bartender, who then called the Sheriff’s Office.

Siegrist was found outside the bar. Multiple baggies were found in her possession, including four containing approximately 4 grams of powder that field-tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and cocaine as well as another baggie that field-tested positive for a small amount of cocaine, Linhardt said. Also, the deputy found $944 in cash from suspected drug sales in her possession. Siegrist was taken to jail.

The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

