Airbnbs, VRBOs taking off in Key West

With the issues of affordability and tourism taking the forefront in city politics post-pandemic, Key West is seeking to crack down on the persistent problem of unlicensed short-term rentals that are eating into an already depleted housing stock. Data shows that the number of Airbnbs and VRBOs listed in the city is on the rise.

According to data provided by AirDNA, a firm that studies trends in the vacation rental sector, the number of Airbnbs and VRBOs listed for rent in Key West went from 1,566 in the first quarter of 2019 to 2,429 in the first quarter of 2022. The average daily rate for one of these rentals in Key West is $460 and their occupancy rate is around 81%, AirDNA reported.

The top property managers for the online rental properties are Vacasa, a Portland, Oregon-based rental management company, with 146 listings; Last Key Realty with 119; Key West Vacation Company with 106 (an annual change rate of 146.5%) and Historic Key West Vacation Rentals with 61.

In a list provided by the city of all transient and non-transient rental licenses, there are 848 listed as transient, meaning allowed to rent for a period of less than 30 days. There are 2,502 listed as non-transient, meaning they are allowed to be rented for periods of 30 or more days.

AirDNA data shows that 40% of the Airbnbs and VRBOs in Key West have a minimum stay of one night listed, another 17% have a minimum of two nights and another 15% with a minimum of three. Only 4% of those types of rentals in Key West have a minimum stay policy of 30 days or more, according to AirDNA.

TAKING NOTICE

The problem of unlicensed Airbnbs and VRBOs has become persistent enough for city leaders to take notice. Special Magistrate Donald E. Yates called the problem “endemic” at a code compliance hearing in March. In the same hearing, he issued one of the larger fines seen for an unlicensed VRBO in the city, of $18,000. The property in question is on Elgin Lane and does have a non-transient license, but was listed on the VRBO website for a minimum stay of 15 nights, a code compliance officer said.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston is looking to crack down on the unlicensed short-term rentals in the city, and recently inquired of city staff whether green mitigation funds could be directed to hire new code compliance officers.

“I do see that as a major threat,” Johnston said. “The way we’re trying to approach this is we’re trying to enforce illegal rentals. To do that, we need more code compliance people just focused on that.”

Johnston said City Manager Patti McLaughlin is working on finding funds for more code compliance officers.

“We have to have more people out there, and we have to have people alerting us to transient rentals in their neighborhood. Then we need to create a fine that’s actually a deterrent,” Johnston said.

But creating a fine that is beyond the threshold of just being a “cost of doing business” is challenging for Key West because of a certain state preemption law that makes it so Key West cannot strengthen its vacation rental ordinance without losing home rule on the issue, said Jim Young, director of the city’s Code Compliance Department. The state government created a law in 2015 that prevents local governments from regulating “the duration or frequency of rental of vacation rentals.” However, this law did not fully impact Monroe County, since it was deemed a “State Area of Critical Concern.” According to Young, the county can strengthen its vacation rental policies by majority vote of the Board of County Commissioners, since it has a population of more than 50,000, but the city cannot without risking loss of home rule.

“The feeling is, you fine them $5,000, but they make that in one week,” Young said, referring to the owners of the online rentals.

GETTING CREATIVE

Young said the city has gotten creative with implementing stronger fines by charging the owners of unlicensed rentals for every day the rental remains advertised. He added that running an unlicensed rental can result in a misdemeanor criminal charge, but no one had been arrested on that charge, to his knowledge.

Once a transient rental license is obtained, the owner can hold onto it as long as it is renewed yearly, Young said. The city stopped issuing the “medallions” as they are called in the late 1990s, when the state changed its laws. Those licenses can now only be obtained through the open market, where they can run a price of as much as $150,000, Young said.

The Code Compliance Department now has one person specifically focused on unlicensed rentals, and Young said he’s working to get more in upcoming budget talks.

Airbnb, based in Silicon Valley, California, and VRBO, based in another tech hub of Austin, Texas, were pioneering forces in online rentals and disruptors to the vacation rental industry, making it easier than ever to rent out a home. However, Jodi Weinhofer, president of the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West, said they are not necessarily viewed as direct competition to the local hotel sector, which boasts extremely high occupancy rates. She said the customers who stay in hotels are not the same who stay in Airbnbs.

But, they are having an impact by eating into housing stock in the city and impacting affordability, making it difficult for many of the hotels to hire adequate numbers of staff.

“It really hurts our workforce housing because it’s just too lucrative to rent it out short-term,” Weinhofer said.

Key West hit an all-time high daily room rate for its hotels in February at $593 average per night, according to data compiled by Smith Travel Research. That shattered the previous record of $492 set in December 2021. Prior to that, the record was $408 on average per night in February 2020. The average daily rate in 2012 was $266.47.

Weinhofer said the rate in April is still high but is cooling down somewhat, and added that the ever-increasing room rates are a result of demand fueled by a desire for domestic travel over foreign destinations due to coronavirus, the Ukraine War and possible other factors. Once other nations open back up, she expects the average hotel rate to drop.

ANOTHER TREND

Young said he’s also noticed another trend as of late that impacts affordability in the city: monthly vacation rentals being advertised for rates in the tens of thousands. Speaking to The Key West Citizen, Young said he was looking at a few that were advertised at $14,359 per month, $14,735 per month and $11,398 per month.

“The market is referring to these as monthly vacation rentals, I think now that is really putting a dent into our housing market,” he said.

Other cities, also gripped in affordability crises, are implementing regulations on short-term rentals. As far back as 2011, New York City has had laws that say renters cannot rent out an entire apartment short-term and can only have up to two paying guests. San Francisco has laws requiring them to register both as a business and as a short-term rental and can only have up to 90 days per year when the owners are not present. Miami Beach has especially strict short-term rental laws which do not permit rentals for less than six months outside of certain zones of the city. At one time, Miami Beach was handing out massive fines for unlicensed rentals with a $20,000 fine on first offense, $40,000 for a second, $60,000 for a third and so on.

The city was sued in 2018 over the steep fines, and a judge ruled in favor of an Airbnb-owner plaintiff. Despite that, a city spokeswoman said in 2019 that the fines are still in effect and the city’s code enforcement would continue to enforce its ordinances, the Miami Herald reported at the time.

