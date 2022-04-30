ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Airbnbs, VRBOs taking off in Key West

By By ELLIOT WELD Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

With the issues of affordability and tourism taking the forefront in city politics post-pandemic, Key West is seeking to crack down on the persistent problem of unlicensed short-term rentals that are eating into an already depleted housing stock. Data shows that the number of Airbnbs and VRBOs listed in the city is on the rise.

According to data provided by AirDNA, a firm that studies trends in the vacation rental sector, the number of Airbnbs and VRBOs listed for rent in Key West went from 1,566 in the first quarter of 2019 to 2,429 in the first quarter of 2022. The average daily rate for one of these rentals in Key West is $460 and their occupancy rate is around 81%, AirDNA reported.

The top property managers for the online rental properties are Vacasa, a Portland, Oregon-based rental management company, with 146 listings; Last Key Realty with 119; Key West Vacation Company with 106 (an annual change rate of 146.5%) and Historic Key West Vacation Rentals with 61.

In a list provided by the city of all transient and non-transient rental licenses, there are 848 listed as transient, meaning allowed to rent for a period of less than 30 days. There are 2,502 listed as non-transient, meaning they are allowed to be rented for periods of 30 or more days.

AirDNA data shows that 40% of the Airbnbs and VRBOs in Key West have a minimum stay of one night listed, another 17% have a minimum of two nights and another 15% with a minimum of three. Only 4% of those types of rentals in Key West have a minimum stay policy of 30 days or more, according to AirDNA.

TAKING NOTICE

The problem of unlicensed Airbnbs and VRBOs has become persistent enough for city leaders to take notice. Special Magistrate Donald E. Yates called the problem “endemic” at a code compliance hearing in March. In the same hearing, he issued one of the larger fines seen for an unlicensed VRBO in the city, of $18,000. The property in question is on Elgin Lane and does have a non-transient license, but was listed on the VRBO website for a minimum stay of 15 nights, a code compliance officer said.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston is looking to crack down on the unlicensed short-term rentals in the city, and recently inquired of city staff whether green mitigation funds could be directed to hire new code compliance officers.

“I do see that as a major threat,” Johnston said. “The way we’re trying to approach this is we’re trying to enforce illegal rentals. To do that, we need more code compliance people just focused on that.”

Johnston said City Manager Patti McLaughlin is working on finding funds for more code compliance officers.

“We have to have more people out there, and we have to have people alerting us to transient rentals in their neighborhood. Then we need to create a fine that’s actually a deterrent,” Johnston said.

But creating a fine that is beyond the threshold of just being a “cost of doing business” is challenging for Key West because of a certain state preemption law that makes it so Key West cannot strengthen its vacation rental ordinance without losing home rule on the issue, said Jim Young, director of the city’s Code Compliance Department. The state government created a law in 2015 that prevents local governments from regulating “the duration or frequency of rental of vacation rentals.” However, this law did not fully impact Monroe County, since it was deemed a “State Area of Critical Concern.” According to Young, the county can strengthen its vacation rental policies by majority vote of the Board of County Commissioners, since it has a population of more than 50,000, but the city cannot without risking loss of home rule.

“The feeling is, you fine them $5,000, but they make that in one week,” Young said, referring to the owners of the online rentals.

GETTING CREATIVE

Young said the city has gotten creative with implementing stronger fines by charging the owners of unlicensed rentals for every day the rental remains advertised. He added that running an unlicensed rental can result in a misdemeanor criminal charge, but no one had been arrested on that charge, to his knowledge.

Once a transient rental license is obtained, the owner can hold onto it as long as it is renewed yearly, Young said. The city stopped issuing the “medallions” as they are called in the late 1990s, when the state changed its laws. Those licenses can now only be obtained through the open market, where they can run a price of as much as $150,000, Young said.

The Code Compliance Department now has one person specifically focused on unlicensed rentals, and Young said he’s working to get more in upcoming budget talks.

Airbnb, based in Silicon Valley, California, and VRBO, based in another tech hub of Austin, Texas, were pioneering forces in online rentals and disruptors to the vacation rental industry, making it easier than ever to rent out a home. However, Jodi Weinhofer, president of the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West, said they are not necessarily viewed as direct competition to the local hotel sector, which boasts extremely high occupancy rates. She said the customers who stay in hotels are not the same who stay in Airbnbs.

But, they are having an impact by eating into housing stock in the city and impacting affordability, making it difficult for many of the hotels to hire adequate numbers of staff.

“It really hurts our workforce housing because it’s just too lucrative to rent it out short-term,” Weinhofer said.

Key West hit an all-time high daily room rate for its hotels in February at $593 average per night, according to data compiled by Smith Travel Research. That shattered the previous record of $492 set in December 2021. Prior to that, the record was $408 on average per night in February 2020. The average daily rate in 2012 was $266.47.

Weinhofer said the rate in April is still high but is cooling down somewhat, and added that the ever-increasing room rates are a result of demand fueled by a desire for domestic travel over foreign destinations due to coronavirus, the Ukraine War and possible other factors. Once other nations open back up, she expects the average hotel rate to drop.

ANOTHER TREND

Young said he’s also noticed another trend as of late that impacts affordability in the city: monthly vacation rentals being advertised for rates in the tens of thousands. Speaking to The Key West Citizen, Young said he was looking at a few that were advertised at $14,359 per month, $14,735 per month and $11,398 per month.

“The market is referring to these as monthly vacation rentals, I think now that is really putting a dent into our housing market,” he said.

Other cities, also gripped in affordability crises, are implementing regulations on short-term rentals. As far back as 2011, New York City has had laws that say renters cannot rent out an entire apartment short-term and can only have up to two paying guests. San Francisco has laws requiring them to register both as a business and as a short-term rental and can only have up to 90 days per year when the owners are not present. Miami Beach has especially strict short-term rental laws which do not permit rentals for less than six months outside of certain zones of the city. At one time, Miami Beach was handing out massive fines for unlicensed rentals with a $20,000 fine on first offense, $40,000 for a second, $60,000 for a third and so on.

The city was sued in 2018 over the steep fines, and a judge ruled in favor of an Airbnb-owner plaintiff. Despite that, a city spokeswoman said in 2019 that the fines are still in effect and the city’s code enforcement would continue to enforce its ordinances, the Miami Herald reported at the time.

eweld@keysnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Key West, FL
Business
State
California State
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Key West, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Society
City
Key West, FL
State
Texas State
Key West, FL
Government
Key West, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘We’re like sitting ducks’: Hundreds of trailer park tenants face eviction in Pembroke Park

Hundreds of Pembroke Park residents, many of them low-income seniors, are facing eviction from their RVs and mobile homes by their landlord, which bills itself as the largest Christian Television Network worldwide. The residents of Lakeside Park Estates — home of 223 RVs, mobile homes and trailers — were notified in March that they’d all need to find a new place to live. They say the result ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teri Johnston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Vrbo#Florida Keys#Last Key Realty#Key West Vacation Company#Airdna Data
WPTV

Homelessness in Florida becoming middle-class problem

The pictures of a booming Florida are hard to miss. The state's population growth over the past 10 years leads the nation, construction has become as much a part of the state's landscape as its coastline and, according to the governor's office, the economy here is thriving. So, perhaps it's...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Alligator gives Collier County couple a birthday surprise

A Collier County couple was met with quite the surprise when they found an alligator in their garage. Birthday surprises can be thrilling and fun, and in Florida, they can be wild. The Dobsons, who live in the Wyndemere community, got just that when they found a gator in their garage days ahead of a big birthday.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
CBS Miami

Broward Commission Passes Measure To Give Renters Some Short Term Protection

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As rents continue to increase across Broward, the county’s commission has approved a measure that offers some protections to renters. Under a new law approved Tuesday, landlords have to give renters no less than 60 days notice prior to termination of leases for those facing rent increases of more than 5%. The sixty days notice applies to all renters, with or without a signed annual lease, and a rental increase of more than 5%. The commission adopted the measure, sponsored by commissioners Nan Rick and Torey Alston, after hearing from many people who said they were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Domestic Workers March to Protest High Rent, Low Wages in South Florida

Domestic workers across South Florida gathered for a march through Downtown Miami on Sunday during International Workers' Day to protest the rent hike. Attendees said they need more rights as renters because the affordability crisis is pricing them out of their neighborhoods. “We’re getting run out of our own city,”...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Answers to some quirky – and hilarious – questions about traveling to South Florida

Those of us who love to travel want everything to go perfectly, so we ask lots of questions in advance to ensure a smooth trip. We want good weather, clean hotels and reasonable driving distances. Some of us want to bring our pets; others prioritize polite restaurant workers or Instagram-able photo backgrounds. We wondered what kind of questions visitors to South Florida ask local travel pros. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
675
Followers
2K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy