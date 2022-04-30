ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Cuban migrants land in Islamorada Friday

The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

A group of three Cubans were taken into custody Friday morning after making landfall in Islamorada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.

Border Patrol responded along with local law enforcement at approximately 8:45 a.m. Friday morning in response to a “maritime smuggling event” making landfall. It is another migrant event in what has been a particularly busy month for the Florida Keys in terms of migrant landings from Cuba, Haiti and other nations.

Adam Hoffner, division chief for the CBP’s Miami sector, said the migrants were taken into federal custody and will be processed for removal proceedings.

American and Cuban officials recently met in Washington to discuss migration concerns. There were no major breakthroughs, but focused on restoring adherence to previous agreements that were intended to curtail the often-dangerous irregular migration from the island to the United States.

