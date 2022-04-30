ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College Station grabs final playoff spot with 4-1 win over A&M Consolidated

By Darryl V Bruffett
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars beat A&M Consolidated 4-1 Friday night at Cougar field to clinch the final playoff spot in District 19-5A. Blake Binderup...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggies Unable to Overcome Tigers in Series Finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M softball team (27-21, 5-16 SEC) was unable to overcome an eight-run third inning by the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (32-17, 11-9 SEC), dropping the series finale, 11-6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday. For the 22nd-straight game, Morgan Smith made her way on...
COLUMBIA, MO
KBTX.com

Texas A&M begins 8 game homestand with UTA on Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies begin their final homestand of the regular season with Tuesday’s tilt against the UT Arlington Mavericks. First pitch on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is slated for 6:32 pm. ABOUT THE AGGIES. The Aggies enter the eight-game homestand off...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Chadwell Named to WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.– Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell was named to the 2021-22 Division I Jackie Steinmann Women’s Golf Coaches Association National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watch List, the organization announced Monday. Chadwell is in his first season in Aggieland...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Tyler, TX
College Station, TX
Sports
KBTX.com

Johnson Promoted to Associate Head Coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Devin Johnson, a 12-year member of head coach Buzz Williams’ staff, has been promoted to associate head coach, Williams announced Monday. “Coach Devin has earned this promotion in every way possible! He just finished his 11th year in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

2022 NFL Aggie Draft Recap

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 NFL draft is in the books after 262 players’ professional dreams became reality and amongst those players were several aggies. With the 15th overall pick, the Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green. The Humble native started in 35 games for the Ag’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Six Aggies Star on NWSL Opening Weekend

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The National Women’s Soccer League opening weekend featured an Aggieland flavor as six former Texas A&M standouts saw action on the pitch. Four Aggies earned starting assignments, including Jimena Lopez and Ally Watt with OL Reign, Addie McCain with Kansas City Current and Merritt Mathias with the North Carolina Courage. Shea Groom (Houston Dash) and Alyssa Mautz (Chicago Red Stars) made appearances off the bench.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Three Aggies Named to NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championship Field

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis landed three student-athletes in the NCAA Individual Championships singles and doubles competitions, the NCAA announced Tuesday. Carson Branstine earned the No. 8 national seed in the singles tournament while Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith were named No. 5-8 seeds, guaranteeing that all three players will garner ITA All America accolades.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complete Game#Sacrifice Fly#Striking Out#College Baseball#A M#Kbtx#Cougars#Tigers
KBTX.com

Distin Earns SEC, National Athlete of the Week Honors

Texas A&M track & field All-American Lamara Distin was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week and the Southeastern Conference Field Athlete of the Week, the organizations announced Tuesday. Distin set a world-leading high jump clearance of 6-5.5/1.97m to win the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Women’s Tennis earns No. 7 Seed, set to host opening rounds of NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M earned the No. 7 seed in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and will host the opening two rounds of tournament action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7. The Aggies welcome the Baylor Bears, Washington Huskies and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders into the fray and will challenge A&M-Corpus Christi in the opening round. First serve between the Aggies Islanders is slated for 1 p.m. (CT) Friday afternoon. Baylor and Washington start Friday’s action off in the morning session, with first serve scheduled for 10 a.m. (CT). The winner of each first round test will square off in the second round matchup on Saturday, with first serve time set for 1 p.m. (CT).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Thornton McFerrin Coaching Academy host spring seminar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Thornton - McFerrin Coaching Academy hosted a spring seminar Tuesday to give some high school students an opportunity to ask questions and consider pursuing coaching as a profession at some level. According to founder Dr. John Thornton, the academy’s goal is to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Lednicky Named to Women’s U21 National Training Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M volleyball signee Logan Lednicky was one the country’s top junior volleyball players selected to the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training team, USA Volleyball announced this week. The Sugar Land, Texas, native is one of 20 athletes who will train May...
SUGAR LAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Rudder’s Lee signs with McLennan Community College

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder girls head basketball coach Karla Calhoun announced Monday afternoon that Rakia Lee was getting a chance to continue her basketball career after signing with McLennan Community College in Waco. Rakia was a four year letter winner and earned 19-5A All District honors during her high...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Dettmer Picks up Second SEC Pitcher of the Week Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore Nathan Dettmer earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition for the second time in three weeks, the league announced Monday. The right-hander shared the honor with South Carolina’s Noah Hall. Dettmer shut down another prolific offense as he earned his third consecutive...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy