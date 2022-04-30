ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused Of Stalking Woman Throws Smoke Bombs During Police Pursuit In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man accused of stalking a woman who had a restraining order against him was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in the Arden-Arcade area Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began and ended in the same location, in front of Blue House Korean BBQ on Howe Avenue. Investigators said the suspect ran inside of the restaurant and was arrested there.

Deputies initially arrived to deal with the suspect and it turned into a pursuit, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect, who was driving a U-Haul van, reportedly threw multiple smoke bombs out of the vehicle during the chase.

Near the Arden Mall area, the suspect reportedly backed into a sheriff patrol vehicle causing major damage. The suspect also hit another vehicle causing minor damage.

Deputies located knives and tasers on the suspect during his arrest.

