Mercer, TN

Bucs allow seven runs in extras, fall to Mercer

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU battled with SoCon foe Mercer past the required nine inning on Friday afternoon. However, the Bears plated seven runs in the eleventh inning to strike the first blow in a three-game weekend series.

The visitors scored on an error in the second inning to draw first blood, but the Bucs answered back in the third with back-to-back home runs from Tommy Barth and Bryce Hodge to retake the lead.

An RBI groundout put ETSU up by a pair in the middle innings. but a Mercer home run in the fifth and seventh innings knotted things up, 3-3.

‘Not a real hard decision’ | ETSU gives full football scholarship to walk-on Jawan Martin

The game would remain tied until the eleventh inning where the Bears blitzed ETSU for seven runs to grab a 10-3 win.

Zach Kirby hurled 7.1 innings, allowing three runs and tying a career-best with seven strikeouts.

Barth smacked three hits, including two doubles, to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

Jackson Kelley earned the win on the mound for Mercer, pitching 3.0 innings of one-hit baseball.

Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, the two teams will finish the series on Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

Mercer, TN
