Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Lincoln; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seminole, southwestern Lincoln, southeastern Oklahoma, northeastern Cleveland and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties through 645 AM CDT At 616 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pink, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northeastern Norman, Shawnee, Seminole, Tecumseh, Choctaw, Harrah, McLoud, Pink, Meeker, Earlsboro, Tribbey, Johnson, Warwick, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Stella, Dale, Newalla and northeastern Lake Thunderbird. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 166 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Comments / 0