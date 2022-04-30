ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
County
Anderson County, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson ISOLATED AREAS OF PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Several locations of patchy dense fog have developed this morning and will dissipate by 8 am. Eventhough this is only patchy fog, roadway travel can still be dangerous with vehicles driving at very different speeds when coming into areas of patchy dense fog.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cowley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall will begin this afternoon and become more widespread tonight. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following county, Cowley. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued this evening by 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown Forecast flooding increased in duration for the following rivers in South Dakota Elm River at Westport affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elm River at Westport. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, the water will reach the bottom of the bridge north of Kruse Dam. At 14.5 feet, the bridge northwest of Kruse Dam will be overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 615 AM EDT this morning for portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kit Carson County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman County. In Colorado, Kit Carson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Main impacts to be felt for travelers on area roadways, especially Interstate 70.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall will begin this afternoon and become more widespread tonight. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho and Wilson. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall amounts of two to three inches will be common, but some areas in southeast Kansas have the potential to see amounts greater than three inches by Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Camden, southeastern Pasquotank and southeastern Currituck Counties through 800 AM EDT At 728 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Old Trap, or 9 miles southwest of Grandy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Point Harbor around 740 AM EDT. Grandy around 745 AM EDT. Sanderling around 750 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Jarvisburg, Powells Point, Poplar Branch, Spot, Texas, Bertha, Harbinger and Mamie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Lincoln; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seminole, southwestern Lincoln, southeastern Oklahoma, northeastern Cleveland and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties through 645 AM CDT At 616 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pink, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northeastern Norman, Shawnee, Seminole, Tecumseh, Choctaw, Harrah, McLoud, Pink, Meeker, Earlsboro, Tribbey, Johnson, Warwick, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Stella, Dale, Newalla and northeastern Lake Thunderbird. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 166 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river has fallen below action stage as of early this morning. However, additional rainfall that is forecast will raise the river back above action stage to a crest of 9.1 feet early Thursday morning. The river is forecast to fall back below action stage late Thursday night. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 615 AM EDT this morning for portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 to 6 inches. Localized snow accumulation up to 8 inches is possible in elevations above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Albany, Centennial, Woods Landing, and the higher terrain above 8500 feet of the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges.. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will reduce visibility to a mile or less at times. Travel could be very difficult. These hazardous conditions could impact those driving from Laramie to Rawlins along Interstate 80 today due to blowing snow.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: South Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Taylor DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Taylor, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla and Coastal Taylor Counties. * WHEN...Late tonight through 10 AM EDT / 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn Patchy fog through 9 AM Patchy fog will be possible through the first part of this morning, especially in river valleys and low lying areas. The fog may be locally dense with visibilties under one half mile. Motorists should exercise caution early this morning as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances.
BENTON COUNTY, IA

