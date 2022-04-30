Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Caldwell, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall will begin this afternoon and become more widespread tonight. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho and Wilson. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall amounts of two to three inches will be common, but some areas in southeast Kansas have the potential to see amounts greater than three inches by Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALLEN COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO