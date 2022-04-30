ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Caldwell, Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Caldwell; Daviess THE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison Patchy dense fog across the area this morning While most of the area remains clear this morning, a few areas of dense fog have developed overnight. Visibility in these areas of fog has dropped to under one-quarter mile at times. While fog should dissipate within 3 hours of sunrise, use caution if traveling, and be alert for areas of poor visibility.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Fayette Some Patchy Fog This Morning Some fog has developed across the area this morning and was reducing the visibility to under a mile in some spots, especially in the river valleys and coulees. This fog is expected to lift after sunrise. If traveling this morning, be prepared for some lowered visibility.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Snow showers this morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. An additional 1 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...Big Horn Mountains. * WHEN...This morning. Only light showers are expected this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mountain passes may become slick and snow covered. This includes Granite Pass and Powder River Pass.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson ISOLATED AREAS OF PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Several locations of patchy dense fog have developed this morning and will dissipate by 8 am. Eventhough this is only patchy fog, roadway travel can still be dangerous with vehicles driving at very different speeds when coming into areas of patchy dense fog.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 05:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland Some Patchy Fog This Morning Some fog has developed across the area this morning and was reducing the visibility to under a mile in some spots, especially in the river valleys and coulees. This fog is expected to lift after sunrise. If traveling this morning, be prepared for some lowered visibility.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 615 AM EDT this morning for portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cowley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall will begin this afternoon and become more widespread tonight. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following county, Cowley. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall will begin this afternoon and become more widespread tonight. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho and Wilson. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall amounts of two to three inches will be common, but some areas in southeast Kansas have the potential to see amounts greater than three inches by Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Sherman DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman County. In Colorado, Kit Carson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Main impacts to be felt for travelers on area roadways, especially Interstate 70.
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 615 AM EDT this morning for portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK

