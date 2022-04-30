Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff will be impassable. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall through this evening and is then expected to rise again above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO