ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bill Maher Claims Twitter Has Failed In A ‘Real Time’ Take On The Big Elon Musk Sale

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DWb1_0fOoewmg00

Click here to read the full article.

Elon Musk has an agreement to buy Twitter. But no one can agree on what that means, and Bill Maher ’s HBO show Real Time spent a good portion of Friday’s run trying to make sense of it.

Maher stated in his monologue that Musk has promised to get rid of bots on the social media service. That allegedly prompted Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to ask, “Why are you making it personal?”

Musk is at least having fun with his soon-to-be new toy, Maher noted. He tweeted out earlier that his next task would be to buy Coca-Cola and put the cocaine back in the formula. “Sure, it’s all fun and games, until Hunter Biden gets his head stuck in the vending machine,” Maher wryly noted.

Later, during the panel portion of the show, Maher again brought up Twitter to MSNBC host Ali Velshi and former Democratic Senator from Alabama Doug Jones.

Maher started with a quote from Twitter’s current CEO, where he said that “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment.” Maher said that was a dodgy answer.

Velshi noted that it’s time for Twitter and Facebook to have a conversation with themselves about whether they are making our shaky democracy worse by their current actions. Jones, though, claimed “Russian bots don’t have a First Amendment privilege.”

Maher fired back. He claimed Twitter has failed in whether it can be the ultimate content judge in its aspiration to be a town square forum. They achieved that dubious status by censoring stories on Hunter Biden and the laboratory origins of Covid-19. He brought up a Babylon Bee video that was knocked off the service as an example of scolds who disapprove of even the slightest satire.

“This is well within what satire has always been,” Maher said of he Bee’s work. “Flagging shows a complete lack of judgment. You have failed.”

Jones wasn’t totally buying it, blamng “insensitivity, flat-out lies, fake news and things that insight violence” for the heavy handed approach.

“Twitter became a left-wing place. It just did,” Maher insisted.

“Thre’s a lot of right wing garbage on it,” Jones countered.

Maher then pointed out the standard for whether something amounts to free speech these days is whether it passes the bar for “you hurt my feelings.”

Earlier, author Fran Lebowitz joined Maher for a laid-back conversation about he trip to Europe (“All the men wore long pants”) and the relationships between Harry and Meghan and Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 10

USEagle
4d ago

For 30 years Bill Maher made a living making fun of the middle class and traditional American values. His brand has been "rebellion". Now he sees the end result of his life's work and he is trying to distance himself from what he helped create. He occasionally says something sensible, but he's still a liberal leftist that is irrelevant and inconsequential.

Reply(2)
8
Related
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: ACLU Believes Elon Musk Was Behind $500,000 Donation Toward Actress’s Pledge

Click here to read the full article. The general counsel of the ACLU testified Thursday in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in Virginia that the foundation believed billionaire Elon Musk was behind a $500,000 payment to help the actress fulfill a $3.5 million donation pledge to the organization. Heard had said she would donate $7 million from her divorce settlement with Depp to charity, split between the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. But in Depp’s $50 million defamation claim against Heard, his attorneys have been trying to show that Heard has not followed through on the pledge to the ACLU. Excerpts...
ADVOCACY
Deadline

Wynonna And Ashley Judd Accept Mother Naomi’s Induction Into Country Music Hall Of Fame One Day After Her Death

Click here to read the full article. Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd, along with Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, one day after Naomi Judd died.  In a statement made to AP, the family told the outlet that Naomi Judd died due to “the disease of mental illness. the statement read. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” According to Twincities.com, tears were shed at the ceremony as Naomi was scheduled to...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Rhode Island teacher is under fire after boasting that he taught his students Elon Musk's Twitter buyout was 'the worst thing ever' because 'wealthy elites shouldn't be given these types of opportunities'

A Rhode Island teacher has come under fire after he bragged about telling several of his classes that Elon Musk's buyout of social media giant Twitter was 'the worst thing that could have happened'. Enrique Sanchez, who teaches at Central High School in Providence but is also running as a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Fran Lebowitz
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Ali Velshi
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Bill Maher
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Real Time#Coca Cola#Msnbc#Democratic#Alabama Doug Jones#Russian
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Deadline

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy