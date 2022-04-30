ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jazz Fest doesn’t stop at the gates of the Fairgrounds

By Kaitlin Rust
fox8live.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The return of Jazz Fest of course doesn’t stop at the Fairgrounds. The next 10 days are a non-stop live music showcase across the city. “You really just get a big old spoonful of whatever you want,” Jonathan Shuttleswerth, the audio engineer for One-Eyed Jack’s...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WAFB.com

Lane Hardy performance cancelled

Garth Brooks is 'Callin' Baton Rouge.' He talked about his upcoming concert in Tiger Stadium. Rescue Rehome Repeat of south Louisiana is holding a pet adoption event in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 30.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
WKRG News 5

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

LOS ANGELES (KTSM) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night. According to published reports, the unidentified man jumped on stage, rushed and tackled Chappelle, and then attempted to run away. Reports indicate that the man was then surrounded by security at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Juice#At The Gates#Hibernation
Boston 25 News

2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in photos

Jazz Fest 2022 Big Chief Cantrell Watson, of the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian tribe Wild Mohicans, chants as he parades through the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy