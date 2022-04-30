Volunteers, ministers plan for National Day of Prayer 2022

The Rev. Steve Temmer, one of the local organizers of National Day of Prayer, recalled the day earlier this week he heard about the death of Annie Udell.

Udell died before dawn Sunday when her vehicle struck an oak tree in the 5900 block of Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, according to the Glynn County coroner and local public safety officials. She was the daughter of Kevin Udell, a friend of Temmer’s with which he served as a small group leader in church. Everything happens for a reason, however, and this event reminded Temmer of how precious life is.

“Life is very precious,” Temmer said. “We are not guaranteed tomorrow. If anything, we do can point people to a relationship with God, the perfect author and creator, that’s why we do what we do.”

With many local churches bringing their congregations together on May 5 for the National Day of Prayer, Temmer hopes to reach a very large audience of non-believers and, ideally, at least open them to the idea of salvation and life after death.

“God’s kids come together to repent, praise his name and seek his heart for us individually, as a church, as families and groups,” said Mary Stager, a volunteer with Frederica Baptist.

A longstanding American tradition, the theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer, the 71st, is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.” The theme is based on the Bible verse Colossians 2:6-7, which, in the English Standard Version, reads “Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving.”

“We’re all focused in on the importance of our creator who loves us, has plans for us, and we want to lift his name up,” Temmer said.

Any and all congregations and churches are welcome, he said. Those represented at the executive planning meeting on Wednesday included leaders and volunteers from First Baptist Church of Brunswick, Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick, Frederica Baptist Church and Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons Island and First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, but those are far from the only churches participating.

“This is what we call the capital ‘C’ church all coming together. I’m the pastor of a church, not the ‘Church,’” said Mark Linton, pastor of Christian Renewal of Brunswick. “Jesus is the head of the ‘Church.’”

The sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Brunswick will be the venue for the main National Day of Prayer event from noon to 1 p.m. May 5. Three other churches will be open to the public that day as hubs for those who want to deliver prayers — Northside Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Simons United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wesley United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s National Day of Prayer is specifically geared toward praying for seven key pillars of society, Temmer said. Those are the family, church, businesses, education, military, government and arts, entertainment and media.

The main event at First Baptist will feature music, a message and prayers for public officials, employees and volunteers in the sevent areas.

“We will have people from the city and county government that will be there, a lot of the students in Christian schools, and each one of those prayers areas we’re going to have those people stand up and we’re going to pray over them,” Temmer said.

While the organizers hope all believers can joint together, Temmer said the point is that all Christians lift up prayers on May 5.

“I believe God answers prayer,” Linton said. “It’s a way we can partner with him on behalf of the world in these specific areas.”