Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County Parks and Expo Center

kalcounty.com
 4 days ago

Local artists, workshops, rocks, crystals, tarot readings, and...

www.kalcounty.com

99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
GAYLORD, MI
Fox17

Car strikes Grand Rapids elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vehicle drove into a Grand Rapids school Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident happened at Shawmut Hills Elementary School. We’re told no students were hit. GRPD tells us the driver, described as an adult woman, sustained minor injuries.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WTAJ

Johnstown YMCA training program begins for upcoming race

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown YMCA will begin a training program to get participants ready for the Path of the Flood Race scheduled for May 28. The “Couch to 5K” training program kicks off on Wednesday, May 4, at the gym at the Y, according to a press release from the YMCA. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WILX-TV

Binder Park Zoo now open with several new installations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Binder Park Zoo is now open for the 2022 season. Zoo goers can go see some “must-see” attractions like “Zoo-Rassic Park,” which has free entry with regular admission. This season, visitors can admire several new installations like a conservation-themed mural in...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Hudsonville breaks attendance record for 2022 prom, late venue change needed

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hudsonville’s 2022 prom didn’t have a theme but it will be officially remembered as a record-breaking event. Hudsonville sold 877 prom tickets and was forced to make a late venue change to accommodate the students only two days before the Saturday, April 30 event. It moved from StoneWater Country Club in Caledonia to GLC Live at 20 Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive

Peregrine falcon chick hatches in Kalamazoo; watch for 3 others on live video

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A young peregrine falcon has emerged from its shell after incubating for about a month in a nest above downtown Kalamazoo. The chick is the offspring of Rebecca and Kewpee, two falcons that have made a nest box on the 15th floor of the Fifth Third bank building in downtown Kalamazoo their home for several years. Rebecca has laid eggs that produced hatchlings at the location at 136 E. Michigan Ave. since 2014, according to Gail Walter, falcon liaison at the Audubon Society of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

May 3 election: What's on the ballot in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What's on the ballot for Tuesday? News Channel 3 compiled a list for several West Michigan counties. Take a look at the highlights below:. Allegan Public Schools has two bond proposals on the ballot for the upcoming election. Proposal one is a $3,409,000 operating millage renewal. The second proposal is a sinking fund millage renewal totaling $576,000. This bond is set to expire in 2022, but, if approved, would be renewed for 10 years at a millage rate of 0.9853. The money would be set aside for construction or repair of schools buildings, purchasing estates for school property, school security improvements, and upgrading technology.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor teen named Michigan Youth of the Year

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor teen has been named Michigan Youth of the Year. “When I first heard my name called when I won, I was ecstatic, like I really couldn’t believe it.” 17-year-old Donovan Frazier was selected by the Boys and Girls Club of America, making him the ambassador for the youth in the state.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Major Road Repair Projects To Begin This Week Across Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials say major road projects are scheduled to begin this week in Antrim, Arenac, Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties. Projects include resurfacing on M-66 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties, bridge work on northern Interstate 75 in Arenac County, resurfacing of Michigan Avenue and M-37 in Calhoun County, US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton County and resurfacing M-83 in Saginaw County. “Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Antrim, Arenac Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties will help drivers can go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE

