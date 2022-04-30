ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Crime of the week: Vehicle burglaries

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The summer temperatures are on the rise and so are the vehicle burglaries. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on Friday’s crime of the week. “We had some folks going through the neighborhood of Tanglewood, broke into a few cars there,” Sgt. Charlie...

