Victories in 400, field relays lift Findlay in Knight Relays

Findlay got winning performances from Ben Ireland in the 400-meter dash and from Avion Miles and Zach Doepker in the long jump relay to claim the boys Knight Relays at St. Francis de Sales High School on Friday.

Ireland, a senior, ran a 48.89, finishing ahead of St. John’s Jesuit sophomore Joseph Taylor, who ran a 50.47.

Miles, a sophomore, recorded 21 feet, 6½ inches in the event, while and Doepker, a junior, jumped 21 feet, ½ inch.

The Trojans also picked up first-place points in the high jump relay, where Doepker finished second individually at 5-10 and Jimmy Steffen tied for fourth individually at 5-8.

Findlay totaled 119 points for the victory, while St. John’s had 98. St. Francis (78.5 points), Whitmer (76), and Southview (66) rounded out the top five.

The Cougars’ Ben Tucker won the 1,600-meter run in 4:31.94, Anthony Wayne’s Connor Long won the 3,200-meter run in 9:42.20, and the Panthers’ Ty Allen won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.32.

Central Catholic’s Solomon King won the 100-meter dash in 11.16, while the Irish’s Sam Lee was the top individual finisher in the high jump relay in 6-4. Southview’s Eli Salem won the 800-meter run in 2:01.42, and the St. John’s Caleb Kelly won the 200-meter dash in 22.51.

Eyan Wilson of St. John’s was the top individual in the discus throw relay with a 159-6 and the shot put relay in 55-9, Whitmer’s Jacob Niedzwiecki was the top individual in the pole vault relay at 15 feet, and Jack Newlove of Tiffin Columbian won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.33.

Northview took the 6,400-meter relay in 18:59.51, Whitmer won the 440-meter hurdle relay in 1:04.07, St. Francis claimed the 3,200-meter relay in 8:22.42, Central Catholic won the 400-meter relay in 43.85 and the 800-meter relay in 1:29.47, and St. John’s took the 1,600-meter relay in 3:28.47.

In the field event relays, team points were determined by the combined distance or height by the two competitors from each school. In addition to Findlay’s victories in the long jump relay and high jump relay, St. John’s claimed top team performances in the shot put relay and discus relay. Whitmer claimed the pole vault relay.