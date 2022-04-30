ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Victories in 400, field relays lift Findlay in Knight Relays

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ojx0M_0fOodCaP00

Findlay got winning performances from Ben Ireland in the 400-meter dash and from Avion Miles and Zach Doepker in the long jump relay to claim the boys Knight Relays at St. Francis de Sales High School on Friday.

Ireland, a senior, ran a 48.89, finishing ahead of St. John’s Jesuit sophomore Joseph Taylor, who ran a 50.47.

Miles, a sophomore, recorded 21 feet, 6½ inches in the event, while and Doepker, a junior, jumped 21 feet, ½ inch.

The Trojans also picked up first-place points in the high jump relay, where Doepker finished second individually at 5-10 and Jimmy Steffen tied for fourth individually at 5-8.

Findlay totaled 119 points for the victory, while St. John’s had 98. St. Francis (78.5 points), Whitmer (76), and Southview (66) rounded out the top five.

The Cougars’ Ben Tucker won the 1,600-meter run in 4:31.94, Anthony Wayne’s Connor Long won the 3,200-meter run in 9:42.20, and the Panthers’ Ty Allen won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.32.

Central Catholic’s Solomon King won the 100-meter dash in 11.16, while the Irish’s Sam Lee was the top individual finisher in the high jump relay in 6-4. Southview’s Eli Salem won the 800-meter run in 2:01.42, and the St. John’s Caleb Kelly won the 200-meter dash in 22.51.

Eyan Wilson of St. John’s was the top individual in the discus throw relay with a 159-6 and the shot put relay in 55-9, Whitmer’s Jacob Niedzwiecki was the top individual in the pole vault relay at 15 feet, and Jack Newlove of Tiffin Columbian won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.33.

Northview took the 6,400-meter relay in 18:59.51, Whitmer won the 440-meter hurdle relay in 1:04.07, St. Francis claimed the 3,200-meter relay in 8:22.42, Central Catholic won the 400-meter relay in 43.85 and the 800-meter relay in 1:29.47, and St. John’s took the 1,600-meter relay in 3:28.47.

In the field event relays, team points were determined by the combined distance or height by the two competitors from each school. In addition to Findlay’s victories in the long jump relay and high jump relay, St. John’s claimed top team performances in the shot put relay and discus relay. Whitmer claimed the pole vault relay.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Findlay, OH
Sports
City
Wayne, OH
City
Findlay, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
Person
John Wayne
Person
Solomon King
Person
Ben Tucker
The Blade

Elmwood's Brooklyn Thrash to sign with Canisius

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Brooklyn Thrash, the reigning All-Blade Player of the Year in girls basketball, will sign with Canisius on Thursday. A 6-foot wing, Thrash averaged 22.6 points per game en route to earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division I. She also was a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball.
BLOOMDALE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Knight#Long Jump#Southview#Cougars#Panthers#Central Catholic#Irish
The Blade

Walleye look to embrace tension, use home atmosphere in Game 7

The Toledo Walleye plan to fully embrace the tension that accompanies the magnitude of a Game 7 with a hefty home-ice advantage providing an extra jolt of confidence. Toledo squares off against the Cincinnati Cyclones in the decisive Game 7 of the Central Division semifinals at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in front of what is sure to be a raucous, capacity crowd at the Huntington Center.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Mud Hens' game against Worcester postponed

The Toledo Mud Hens’ game against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 11:05 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for Thursday’s originally scheduled game was slated for 11:05 a.m. as part of the team’s school education day promotion.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Game day updates: Walleye 4, Cincinnati 2 — Final

Here are updates From Tuesday’s ECHL Central Division semifinals Game 7 between the Toledo Walleye and the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Walleye defeated Cincinnati 4-2 to win the series and advance to the second round. Toledo trailed in the series 2-1 and 3-2, but rallied both times to advance.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Taft High School basketball star commits to University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Taft High School basketball star Rayvon Griffith announced his college commitment on Sunday. Griffith is officially staying home to play for the University of Cincinnati's basketball team. Wes Miller and the Bearcats are getting the local 4-star recruit to play for his hometown team. Griffith picked UC...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Blade

Toledo WR Landers enters transfer portal

Toledo’s offensive production might have taken a hit Tuesday, as wide receiver Matt Landers entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 target caught 18 passes for 486 yards and five touchdowns in UT’s final five games last season, developing into the deep threat that many thought he would be after committing to the University of Georgia out of high school.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Ickey Woods hosts golf tournament fundraiser in honor of late son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals player Ickey Woods is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser for his late son, Javonte Woods. Javonte, 16, died in 2010 after suffering from an asthma attack. The event, Fairways for Airways, is held at the Heritage Club in Mason. Fairways for Airways is to help educate...
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy