It's a big deal for the beauty industry. When I was younger, it was a treat to be able to go into the make-up store 'Sephora' and be able to pick something out. To this day, I still go in for special occasions and think very highly of the products that are in there. The other day I was looking on Instagram and saw that Sephora is going to be having some new products.

HUDSON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO