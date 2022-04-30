CMU Starts Final Home Stand Strong
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — As the Mesa Mavericks (41-7) regular season draws to a close, it’ll likely take a sweep of Chadron St. to claim a share of the RMAC Regular Season Championship. Friday, the Mavs got the first half done, beating the Eagles twice: 6-2 and 11-0. Tomorrow’s double header gets started at 11am with Senior Day festivities taking place between game one and two.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
