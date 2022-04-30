CMU Starts Final Home Stand Strong

The Lady Mavericks have won the RMAC Title for the 6th time in a row. The Mavericks will host the 6-team, double-elimination RMAC Tournament, beginning on Thursday. They will have a first-round bye before playing either MSU Denver or UCCS in the second round. Colorado Christian will also have a first-round bye and will be the No. 2 seed. They will play either Regis or Fort Lewis in the second round.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO