Mesa, CO

CMU Starts Final Home Stand Strong

By Mike Kretz, Derwin Worrell
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — As the Mesa Mavericks (41-7) regular season draws to a close, it’ll likely take a sweep of Chadron St. to claim a share of the RMAC Regular Season Championship. Friday, the Mavs got the first half done, beating the Eagles twice: 6-2 and 11-0. Tomorrow’s double header gets started at 11am with Senior Day festivities taking place between game one and two.

