Erika Mailman

cntraveler.com
 3 days ago

Erika Mailman is a freelance writer who has written for Time Out, Wall...

www.cntraveler.com

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
People

New Book Delves Into JFK's Charisma, Insatiable Affairs — and His Last Moments with Baby Son Patrick

The personal allure of John F. Kennedy — strong as a magnet — is, for many, what sets him apart in the history books. A charismatic orator, Kennedy's charm often masked his flaws (and fed his penchant for flirtation). But as a new book details, behind the appeal of the young senator-turned-president was a man who faced a steady stream of challenges before his assassination in 1963.
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empire in History

By history’s standard, the United States of America has not been around very long. Not even three centuries old, it cannot come close to matching what were the empires and countries from which the early immigrants came from–England, France, and Italy. And, does the U.S. qualify as an empire? It expanded due to the Louisiana […]
Popculture

'Antiques Roadshow' Appraiser Christopher Cover Dead at 72

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Christopher Coover passed away this month, his family has revealed. Coover was known for offering his expertise on rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera in the beloved PBS antique show. He was 72 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Coover's son Timothy...
ARTnews

Russian Artist Stages Protest at Country’s Empty Pavilion in Venice, $35 M. Richter Once Owned by Eric Clapton to Hit the Market, and More: Morning Links from April 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  WITH ALL EYES ON VENICE for this year’s Biennale, here’s a quick round-up of things you might have missed in the deluge of information coming out of La Serenissima. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues to loom large. On Wednesday, artist Vadim Zakharov, who represented Russia at the Biennale in 2013, staged a protest outside the country’s pavilion with a sign that reads in part, “the murder of women, children, [and] people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia.” (The Russian Pavilion is currently empty after its artists and curator withdrew in February...
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
Axios Tampa Bay

News of Titanic sinking suppressed by wealthy businessman

When the Tampa Daily Times hit newsstands the afternoon of April 15, 1912 — 110 years ago — its front page included a big mistake.Flashback: The Times reported that the Titanic, "greatest steamship afloat," was being towed toward Halifax and her passengers had been transferred to another boat "without accident."Newspapers across the country issued similar incorrect reports in the days after the behemoth settled 2.5 miles deep in the Atlantic.Why it matters: At the center of the mess was a new piece of technology and the globetrotting Italian who invented it, then helped suppress the news of one of the...
cntraveler.com

Sara Lieberman

Sara Lieberman is a lifestyle and travel journalist based in Paris, whose work has appeared in Hemispheres, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York magazine's The Cut, and more. She enjoys practicing yoga in unusual places, eating goat cheese and dark chocolate (but not together), and biking her way around cities.
