Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued this evening by 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown Forecast flooding increased in duration for the following rivers in South Dakota Elm River at Westport affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elm River at Westport. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, the water will reach the bottom of the bridge north of Kruse Dam. At 14.5 feet, the bridge northwest of Kruse Dam will be overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO