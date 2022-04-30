Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bates, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. For the Big Creek...including Big Creek near Alpharetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek near Big Creek near Alpharetta. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding of woodlands and fields begin along the creek between Cumming in Forsyth County...to Alpharetta and Roswell in North Fulton County. Flooding starts to effect portions of The Big Creek Greenway near Alpharetta and some portions may become closed with around one foot of water...especially upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and near Rock Mill Park. Portions of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 7.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 05/19/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO