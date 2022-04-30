ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowley County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 615 AM EDT this morning for portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 615 AM EDT this morning for portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cowley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall will begin this afternoon and become more widespread tonight. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following county, Cowley. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff will be impassable. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall through this evening and is then expected to rise again above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...for De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The river continues to rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Forsyth, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. For the Big Creek...including Big Creek near Alpharetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek near Big Creek near Alpharetta. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding of woodlands and fields begin along the creek between Cumming in Forsyth County...to Alpharetta and Roswell in North Fulton County. Flooding starts to effect portions of The Big Creek Greenway near Alpharetta and some portions may become closed with around one foot of water...especially upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and near Rock Mill Park. Portions of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 7.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 05/19/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for City of Fairfax, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: City of Fairfax; Fairfax FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern Virginia, including the following county: City of Fairfax and Fairfax. * WHEN...Until 945 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 740 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Centreville... Reston Annandale... Springfield Herndon... Fairfax Vienna... Groveton Mantua... Fort Belvoir Pimmit Hills... Burke Oakton... Chantilly Lincolnia... Tysons Corner Lorton... Franconia Wolf Trap... Great Falls - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 8:31 AM.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Sherman DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman County. In Colorado, Kit Carson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Main impacts to be felt for travelers on area roadways, especially Interstate 70.
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah; Wagoner FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will likely result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, especially in areas that have already received heavy rainfall over the past few days. Several main-stem rivers could go into flood. A few locations could see significant flash flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected today through Thursday afternoon with the potential for very heavy rainfall. Widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts of 5 to 6 inches. The heavier rain will begin to shift east of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall will begin this afternoon and become more widespread tonight. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho and Wilson. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall amounts of two to three inches will be common, but some areas in southeast Kansas have the potential to see amounts greater than three inches by Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Choctaw; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Pushmataha; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will likely result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, especially in areas that have already received heavy rainfall over the past few days. Several main-stem rivers could go into flood. A few locations could see significant flash flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected today through Thursday afternoon with the potential for very heavy rainfall. Widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts of 5 to 6 inches. The heavier rain will begin to shift east of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Decatur, Grady, Seminole, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Decatur; Grady; Seminole; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colquitt, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT / 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROOKS COUNTY, GA

