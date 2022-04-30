ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google patching risks found in Chrome browser

By Marley Kayden, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Editor’s note : A previous version of this article mischaracterized the nature of a potential security threat. The article has been updated for accuracy.

Google rolled out a new update to the Chrome browser in late April after several potentially high-risk security bugs were identified, the company wrote in a blog post .

Many of the bugs were reported by “external researchers” who find and alert the tech giant of issues. Google often pays people who flag issues in their system and according to the company release , some of the largest rewards — topping at $10,000 — went to those who flagged the highest security risks.

Recession? Inflation? Making sense of US economy

Over the next few days, Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux will be upgraded to the browser version “Chrome 101.0.4951.41” which will contain “a number of fixes and improvements,” the company said.

In the meantime, Chrome users can manually update their browsers through the settings features.

Google said further details about the patches are currently being restricted by the company “until a majority of users are updated with a fix.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Browsers#Economy#Linux#Nexstar Media Inc
