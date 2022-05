The Seahawks had what appears to be a very good draft weekend. They stuck to positions of great impact (plus a running back that has particular importance to them). They drafted players that were widely believed to be taken in the correct round. They found big fellas first and added smaller guys late. They added outside linebackers that fit into their new 3-4 defensive scheme and athletic tackles perfect for Shane Waldron’s offense. They got the draft “right.”

