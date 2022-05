Can the 2022 WNBA rookie class make more of an impact than last year's first-season players?. Low evaluations of the 2021 draft played out during the WNBA season. Just one rookie -- the New York Liberty's Michaela Onyenwere, who won Rookie of the Year -- averaged even 20 minutes per game, while the five who played at least 10 MPG in at least 10 games were the fewest in league history by a wide margin. At least 10 first-year WNBA players had seen that much action in every previous season.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO