With the 99th pick, the Browns select WR David Bell

After adding defenders with their first two picks in the 2022 NFL draft, both in the third round, the Cleveland Browns have finally added to their offense. With the 99th pick, the Browns selected WR David Bell from Purdue.

Receiver has long been a position of focus for fans and media even after the team traded for Amari Cooper. Shortly after his arrival, Cleveland released veteran WR Jarvis Landry.

In Bell, the Browns add a highly productive player who fell on draft day due to poor testing numbers at the NFL combine. In three years with the Boilermakers, Bell has almost 3,000 yards receiving and almost missed the mark due to the COVID shortened 2020 season.

He also added 21 touchdowns receiving and one rushing.

His 4.65 40-yard dash time at the combine created significant concern about his ability to be productive at the next level. For reference, Landry ran it in 4.77. Their athletic testing numbers are interesting in comparison:

At a little over 6 feet tall, Bell is expected to play as a bigger slot receiver with great hands, physical at the point of catch and consistency. His impressive contested catch number shows his toughness and strong hands:

Former Browns receiver and current Ohio State Buckeyes coach Brian Hartline believes in Bell:

A highly productive receiver for Deshaun Watson to go along with Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz with a late pick in the third round is good value. Bell will need to prove his testing numbers won’t limit his ability to make an impact.

With the third round finished, Cleveland moves into Saturday with six more picks including three in the fourth round. With needs still on the defensive line, at tight end and at kicker, the Browns have a chance to continue to build their roster on day three of the draft.

Bell wraps up day two for the team to go along with CB Martin Emerson and DE Alex Wright.