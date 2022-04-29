ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

With the 99th pick, the Browns select WR David Bell

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBq10_0fOoaakm00

After adding defenders with their first two picks in the 2022 NFL draft, both in the third round, the Cleveland Browns have finally added to their offense. With the 99th pick, the Browns selected WR David Bell from Purdue.

Receiver has long been a position of focus for fans and media even after the team traded for Amari Cooper. Shortly after his arrival, Cleveland released veteran WR Jarvis Landry.

In Bell, the Browns add a highly productive player who fell on draft day due to poor testing numbers at the NFL combine. In three years with the Boilermakers, Bell has almost 3,000 yards receiving and almost missed the mark due to the COVID shortened 2020 season.

He also added 21 touchdowns receiving and one rushing.

His 4.65 40-yard dash time at the combine created significant concern about his ability to be productive at the next level. For reference, Landry ran it in 4.77. Their athletic testing numbers are interesting in comparison:

At a little over 6 feet tall, Bell is expected to play as a bigger slot receiver with great hands, physical at the point of catch and consistency. His impressive contested catch number shows his toughness and strong hands:

Former Browns receiver and current Ohio State Buckeyes coach Brian Hartline believes in Bell:

A highly productive receiver for Deshaun Watson to go along with Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz with a late pick in the third round is good value. Bell will need to prove his testing numbers won’t limit his ability to make an impact.

With the third round finished, Cleveland moves into Saturday with six more picks including three in the fourth round. With needs still on the defensive line, at tight end and at kicker, the Browns have a chance to continue to build their roster on day three of the draft.

Bell wraps up day two for the team to go along with CB Martin Emerson and DE Alex Wright.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
KRDO News Channel 13

Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.  Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Wright
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Covid#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Purdue Wr#Pff College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star recruit Robert Grigsby announces his top six schools

With the college football season still months away, this is the time of year where recruiting is in focus for several teams. Since Mack Brown’s return, UNC has done an amazing job in the recruiting department snagging a lot of big targets for their classes. Now, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby could be adding his roots to the UNC tree. Grigsby took to Twitter and announced his top six teams where the Tar Heels were one of them. Grigsby is 6-3, 310 pounds out of Kennesaw Georgia. His size and speed clobbers the defenses and opens holes for his running backs to walk...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Winners and losers of the 2022 NFL Draft, plus grading all 32 teams and ranking the nine QBs drafted

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If I sound tired today, it's because I spent the entire weekend trying to memorize the names of all 262 picks that were made in the NFL Draft over the weekend. Speaking of the draft, that's basically all we're going to talk about today, so I hope you're ready for that and if you're not, you better start mentally preparing now.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Spun

Steelers Make Decision On Devin Bush: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be moving on from linebacker Devin Bush. On Monday, the AFC North franchise decided it will not be picking up his fifth-year option. That means 2022 will probably be his final season in Pittsburgh. Bush started 34 and appeared in 35 games for the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The latest odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year for Kayvon Thibodeaux

The 2022 NFL draft is now firmly in the rearview mirror, which means we can turn our focus to the upcoming football season. The biggest storyline to watch for Ducks fans revolved around the potential selection of edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, he did have to wait for his turn as he became the third edge rusher to come off the board following the selections of Georgia’s Travon Walker and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. Interestingly enough, all five of the first draft selections came on the defensive side of the ball. Thanks to the numbers from Tipico Sportsbook, we know which players are...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy