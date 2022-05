The Chiefs’ annual snub of former club president/general manager Carl Peterson continues to mystify me. When Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt on Saturday announced fullback Kimble Anders, a fine player but certainly no superstar, would become the 51st inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame, it extended their inexplicable failure to duly recognize the individual who revived Lamar Hunt’s franchise and transformed a team from the doldrums to dominant force on and off the field.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO