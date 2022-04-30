ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs add three more in second and third rounds of NFL Draft

By DAVE SKRETTA - AP Sports, Alec Ausmus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs traded back four spots and took Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a potential replacement for Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs sent the No. 50 pick to the Patriots to move back to No. 54 and pick up an additional selection midway through the fifth round. But in a coincidence, three of the next four teams also selected wide receivers: New England moved up to take Tyquan Thornton, Pittsburgh drafted George Pickens and Indianapolis picked Alec Pierce.

That left the Chiefs with Moore, whose 5-foot-10 frame, 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash and burst off the line will remind some fans of Hill, the three-time All-Pro that Kansas City shipped to Miami for a package of draft picks earlier in the offseason.

Moore was the seventh wide receiver taken in the first 22 picks of the second round and the 13th taken in the draft.

The Chiefs used their other second-round pick on Cook, a hard-hitting safety who rarely misses a tackle and excels against the run, and their third-rounder on Chenal, whose size makes him an intriguing prospect at linebacker.

The Chiefs were among the league’s worst last season at pressuring the quarterback, and they weren’t particularly good against the run, either. So it made sense that Kansas City would address the defense on the first two days of the draft, first with McDuffie and Karlaftis on Day 1 and then with Cook and Chenal on Day 2.

The Chiefs already have signed former Texans safety Justin Reid in free agency, giving them a replacement for Mathieu in the defensive backfield. And they have Juan Thornhill under contract one more year. That means Cook is likely to help with three-safety sets right away with the chance to supplant Thornhill as the regular starter down the road.

“They’re going to have a phenomenal scheme as well as staff,” Cook said. “I’m just ready to help the Chiefs get those Ws.”

In the third round, Kansas City drafted linebacker Leo Chenal out of Wisconsin at 103 overall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

