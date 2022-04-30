ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Drives in two runs

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McNeil went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 3-0 win over the Phillies....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Steps in for Hader

Williams closed out the Reds on Tuesday to earn his second save of the season. He struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning. Manager Craig Counsell revealed after the game that Josh Hader was unavailable due to mid-back spasms. Fortunately for the Brewers, they have another one of the best relievers in baseball in Williams who can step in for saves while Hader is ailing, though it doesn't sound like the lefty will be out more than a few additional days as a result of this particular issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough, as his sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Kevin Padlo: Called up, starting Tuesday

Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting at third base Tuesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Padlo was acquired by the Giants from the Mariners last week, and he'll debut for his new team Tuesday. The 25-year-old appeared in four games at Triple-A since being acquired by San Francisco and went 7-for-18 with four home runs, nine RBI, eight runs and a stolen base. He should be in the infield rotation for at least the near future with Brandon Belt (illness), Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (finger) on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Shines on rehab assignment

Hampson (hand) went 4-for-10 with a double, a walk, five RBI, a run and a stolen base while playing in rehab games at Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday and Sunday. Assuming Hampson experienced no aggravation of his right hand injury coming out of Sunday's contest, he's expected to rejoin the Rockies and return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals. Hampson will fill a utility role for the Rockies upon being activated.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Return date unknown

Bryant (back) played catch Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has yet to swing a bat since hitting the injured list, and Sunday marked his first reported activity of any kind since first being sidelined. While it remains possible that he returns when initially eligible Friday, that doesn't seem overly likely given that Bryant mentioned the possibility of going on a rehab assignment before activation. Sam Hilliard should continue to receive an uptick in playing time in Bryant's absence, though he has played exclusively against right-handed pitchers this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Yoan Lopez: Heading back to minors

Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Lopez was called up by the Mets ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Phillies, and he allowed two runs on a hit and no walks while striking out one in one inning during the win. Since the Mets are required to cut their active roster down to 26 players by Monday, the right-hander will head back to Syracuse following his brief stint in the majors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40.0 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Set to begin rehab assignment

Lewis (knee) will report to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. Lewis' scheduled appearance for Tacoma on Tuesday will mark his first game action in affiliated ball since late May of last season, when he developed a right knee injury that was later revealed to be a torn meniscus. He underwent surgery soon after and was expected to make a late-season return, but he suffered a setback in his recovery that prompted the Mariners to take a cautious approach with bringing him back to begin the 2022 campaign. Lewis has since appeared in games at extended spring training without any discomfort in his knee, so he'll now move on to Tacoma for rehab games in what marks the final step of his lengthy recovery process. Once activated from the 10-day injured list, Lewis could challenge the struggling Jarred Kelenic for an everyday role in the Seattle outfield.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe didn't have a particularly hot start to the regular season, as he slashed just .181/.250/.325 with three homers, 13 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base. However, he still had regular playing time and is one of the Rays' top prospects, so it's surprising to see him sent down as part of a move to trim the major-league roster from 28 to 26 players by Monday. The 24-year-old will likely be back with the major-league club at some point as long as regains some production at the plate in Durham, but it's not yet clear when that could occur. Harold Ramirez and Brett Phillips should see an uptick in playing time following Lowe's demotion.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench again Tuesday

Vaughn (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Vaughn's absence from the lineup has now been extended to four games, as he's apparently still experiencing some discomfort in his right hand, which was struck by a pitch in Friday's loss to the Angels. Over the weekend, manager Tony La Russa suggested that Vaughn might be ready to check back into the starting nine by Monday, but it's unclear if the White Sox's stance on the 24-year-old has changed since then. Consider him day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale with the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Austin Warren: Suffers broken nose

Warren was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a nasal fracture, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Warren suffered the injury during batting practice Tuesday, as he was struck in the face by a stray ball. The 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings this season but will no be unavailable for at least the next 15 days.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Picks up injury Sunday

Garlick was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick, who was coming off a two-home run performance in Saturday's 9-1 win, followed up that big effort with a base hit, a walk and a run across his two plate appearances. The injury in question cropped up after his second trip to the plate, as Trevor Larnach checked in from the bench to pinch run for Garlick after he drew the walk. Expect the Twins to provide an update on Garlick's condition after the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Sitting front end of twin bill

Acuna is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna is now sitting for the second time in six games since he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list last Thursday, but the rest days should become less frequent for the 24-year-old as he becomes further removed from the ACL tear he suffered last July. Guillermo Heredia will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Acuna, who has gone 3-for-17 with a walk, two stolen bases and an RBI since returning to action. Expect Acuna to re-enter the lineup for the nightcap Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Monday

Edman (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was overdue for a day off anyway after having started in each of the team's first 21 games of the season. Assuming he's able to make progress in the next day or two, Edman should avoid a stint on the injured list. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan to replace Edman at second base Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

