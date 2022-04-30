ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fills stat sheet Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Powers Twins to victory

Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Orioles. The 24-year-old walked and scored in the top of the fifth inning on a Jorge Polanco single before launching a three-run home run in the top of the sixth frame, scoring Gary Sanchez and Trevor Larnach. The long ball was his third of the season and it gave the Twins a 5-2 lead. Jeffers has operated as Minnesota's main option behind the plate this year, producing a .228 batting average with nine RBI over 57 at-bats.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth that prompted his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. The superb performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Steps in for Hader

Williams closed out the Reds on Tuesday to earn his second save of the season. He struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning. Manager Craig Counsell revealed after the game that Josh Hader was unavailable due to mid-back spasms. Fortunately for the Brewers, they have another one of the best relievers in baseball in Williams who can step in for saves while Hader is ailing, though it doesn't sound like the lefty will be out more than a few additional days as a result of this particular issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough, as his sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Battling back spasms

Hader was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Reds due to mid-back spasms, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. The All-Star lefty didn't enter for the ninth inning with the Brewers leading 6-3, and manager Craig Counsell revealed the injury following the contest. Hader hasn't pitched since April 27 and had the spasms surface Saturday, but he threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to be available Wednesday or Thursday. Devin Williams secured the save in his place and could receive another save opportunity Wednesday should Hader be held out again.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rays' Robert Dugger: Designated for assignment

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Dugger's contract was selected Sunday, but he'll exit both the active and 40-man rosters just one day later. He soaked up 5.1 innings out of the bullpen Sunday against the Twins, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven, but he could wind up waiting a while for his next opportunity now that he's off the 40-man roster.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kevin Padlo: Called up, starting Tuesday

Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting at third base Tuesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Padlo was acquired by the Giants from the Mariners last week, and he'll debut for his new team Tuesday. The 25-year-old appeared in four games at Triple-A since being acquired by San Francisco and went 7-for-18 with four home runs, nine RBI, eight runs and a stolen base. He should be in the infield rotation for at least the near future with Brandon Belt (illness), Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (finger) on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench again Tuesday

Vaughn (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Vaughn's absence from the lineup has now been extended to four games, as he's apparently still experiencing some discomfort in his right hand, which was struck by a pitch in Friday's loss to the Angels. Over the weekend, manager Tony La Russa suggested that Vaughn might be ready to check back into the starting nine by Monday, but it's unclear if the White Sox's stance on the 24-year-old has changed since then. Consider him day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale with the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Steals first base Saturday

Smith went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday. Smith made his first start since his return from the injured list due to an ankle issue and came through with one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics. The 25-year-old had also laced a double as a pinch hitter on Friday, and he's reached safely in six of his last seven games overall dating back to April 14.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Designated for assignment

Gutierrez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. With roster sizes dropping from 28 to 26, the Orioles decided to move on from Gutierrez. The 27-year-old has gone 4-for-28 at with one extra-base hit and three RBI over 12 games. He will now either report to Triple-A Norfolk, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40.0 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Saves roster spot Sunday

Smith went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies. There had been some question whether Smith would be optioned down to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday's roster cutdown to 26 players, but the 26-year-old took the decision out of the Mets' hands with a huge performance. Instead, the club designated Robinson Cano for assignment, removing one obstacle between Smith and more consistent playing time. Through 48 plate appearances this season, he's batting .254 with a .354 OBP and seven RBI, but he's still looking for his first home run of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Austin Warren: Suffers broken nose

Warren was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a nasal fracture, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Warren suffered the injury during batting practice Tuesday, as he was struck in the face by a stray ball. The 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings this season but will no be unavailable for at least the next 15 days.
ANAHEIM, CA

