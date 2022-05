Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company's new name will be Meta. He says it will bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. The word “meta” suggests a layer of abstraction between the company and its namesake product, which will still be called Facebook. The company has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality, and announced a slew of new AR and VR product updates during its Connect event. Zuckerberg shared a founders’ letter talking more about the change in his own account.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO