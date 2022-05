EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alan Haller has been Michigan State’s athletic director less than a year, but my has he seen a variety of issues in college sports already. Name, image and likeness has been a huge issue as has the transfer portal. When I asked him this week if he thinks reform is needed, as many other American college coaches believe, he took a different stance.

