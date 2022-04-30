MHSAA Playoffs 6A Second-Round results: K.K. Clark hurls a gem for Brandon

Here's a look at the action in the MHSAA 6A Baseball Playoffs from across the Magnolia State Friday night.

6A North

Oxford 6, Center Hill 2 (Oxford leads series 1-0)

The Chargers put three runs across in the first inning and never looked back, pounding out six runs on seven hits and six walks. Ben Goubeaux and Thomas Rayburn each had a pair of RBIs for the Chargers. Dixon Webb got the win on the mound, going seven innings and allowing one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts.

Germantown 3, Hernando 2 (Germantown leads series 1-0)

J.P. Robertson gave up two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts to help the Mavericks to a series-opening win. With Germantown trailing 2-1 in the top of the fifth, Jackson Hood hit a dinger over the left-field wall on a 1-0 pitch to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs.

DeSoto Central 10, Southaven 0 (DeSoto Central leads series 1-0)

Desoto Central starter Bradley Loftin only gave up one hit and struck out eight Southaven batters and the Jaguars broke out the bats Friday night. Ryan Moore, Tyler Pearson and Brock Tapper all doubled and the Jags pounded out 10 runs on nine hits and eight walks.

Madison Central 9, Starkville 1 (MC leads series 1-0)

Austin Tommasini, Matthew Birdson and Thomas Nichols combined to spin a gem for the Jaguars in a 9-1 win to open the series. Jake Cook led the offensive attack, going 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and a pair of walks.

6A South

Brandon 10, Biloxi 0 (Brandon leads series 1-0)

K.K. Clark got the five-inning perfect game, striking out eight without giving up a hit or a walk in the series opener. Jacob Keys went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and four RBIs

D’Iberville 5, Pearl 3 (D’Iberville leads series 1-0)

Tyler Gunter cleared the bases with a 3-run double in the first and D’Iberville hung on for the win Friday night. Warriors’ starter Logan Forsythe went five innings on the mound to get the win, striking out 11 and giving up one earned run on five walks and three hits. Aiden Seymour worked the final two innings to get the save.

Northwest Rankin 8, St. Martin 0 (NWR leads series 1-0)

Cougar ace pitcher Nick Monistere was like Da Vinci painting the Mona Lisa Friday night. He struck out 17 Yellow Jackets, allowed three hits and no walks in a complete-game shutout. He also hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cougars their final 8-0 lead. Powell Ingram had a home run and two RBIs.

Gulfport 10, Petal 6 (Gulfport leads series 1-0)

Junior Jacob Palazzo went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead an offensive onslaught for the Admirals Friday night. Senior Kaiden Rosetti also drove in three runs, and Josh Lee got the win on the mound, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts in six innings of work.