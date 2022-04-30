ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Look: New Hope takes 1-0 lead over Cleveland Central with Game 1 win in 5A MHSAA baseball playoffs

By SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyIqv_0fOoVlvM00

COLUMBUS, Miss. - New Hope beat Cleveland Central 8-5 on Friday to take a 1-0 series lead in their second-round matchup in the Class 5A MHSAA baseball playoffs.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Central.

Check out highlights of the game above and SBLive's exclusive photo gallery below.

MHSAA 5A BASEBALL BRACKET | ALL MHSAA BASEBALL BRACKETS

(Photos and video by Austin Frayser)

PHOTO GALLERY: NEW HOPE 8, CLEVELAND CENTRAL 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ih7yx_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeBeO_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lEYz_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JQHf_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a697r_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBv2F_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFkde_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GHMg_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkWb0_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2fUC_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHu79_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wisOu_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WaX0_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18P14V_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UEQR_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKpZb_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NThB6_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJXnD_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhwEu_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9hpJ_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw4hU_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WV0Qr_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQCc9_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOL3Y_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZupQv_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOEhs_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXL14_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAxtu_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGWst_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZPAd_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw9yK_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HR6gA_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXEQo_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqFdC_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gp12I_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddemf_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5kIr_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGfZe_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SYwb_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8EXT_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyTBk_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fNmU_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441ai3_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwovP_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImHTc_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9BIn_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hruB_0fOoVlvM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VICB8_0fOoVlvM00

