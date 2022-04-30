Look: New Hope takes 1-0 lead over Cleveland Central with Game 1 win in 5A MHSAA baseball playoffs
COLUMBUS, Miss. - New Hope beat Cleveland Central 8-5 on Friday to take a 1-0 series lead in their second-round matchup in the Class 5A MHSAA baseball playoffs.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Central.
Check out highlights of the game above and SBLive's exclusive photo gallery below.
MHSAA 5A BASEBALL BRACKET | ALL MHSAA BASEBALL BRACKETS
(Photos and video by Austin Frayser)
PHOTO GALLERY: NEW HOPE 8, CLEVELAND CENTRAL 5
