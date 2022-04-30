Panthers trade up for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, putting Baker Mayfield talks on ice

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 94 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterback-needy Panthers moved up to draft a signal-caller despite being linked to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Panthers weren't willing to pay the percentage of Mayfield's contract that the Browns wanted, ultimately deciding to move up and draft Corral instead.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reiterated the reports that the talks between Cleveland and Carolina regarding Mayfield have stalled. Rapoport also noted that the Panthers viewed Corral's film as the best of all the quarterbacks in the draft. However, the Panthers know Corral, who has had off-the-field issues, will be a work in progress.

Last season, Corral played in 13 games for the Rebels, completing 67.9% of his passes, throwing for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

In 37 career games at Ole Miss, Corral finished with a completion percentage of 67.3 and threw for 8,287 yards, 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.