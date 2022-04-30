Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...for De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The river continues to rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO