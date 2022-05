ESTERO (CBSMiami) — A large alligator gatecrashed a game of golf at a Florida country club recently. It’s just the latest sighting of a giant gator caught on camera. Video from Lisa Reed shows the over 10-foot massive reptile venturing over the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero, where Reed was golfing with fellow members of the American Singles Golf Association on April 16. “So this is a first, my goodness,” Reed said on the video. “OK, he’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness,” an excited Reed is heard saying in the video. The gator got pretty...

