Environment

Warm and humid into next week

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning lows drop into the low to upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible. Partly Cloudy, warm and humid through the weekend with...

www.wdsu.com

Rain chances go up Friday

Mild and humid in the morning with lows near 70 to the low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s. There's a slight rain chance. The wind South 10-15 mph sending in the warm moist air. Patchy fog Wednesday. Lows upper 60s to low 70s. Highs upper 80s. May hit 90 by Thursday. Last time we hit 90 was September 21, 2021. Rain chances go up Friday as a cold front gets close. Keep the umbrella handy. Rain chances are low this weekend, and temperatures are high. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. 20% rain chance Saturday and 10% chance Sunday. This is hurricane awareness week. 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic Hurricane Name Lists since 1953. "I" is the most retired name. "C" and "F" are tied for 2nd place.
Rain and storm chances increase Friday morning

Morning lows drop into the upper 60s to mid 70s. Some patchy morning fog. Skies become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Wind SE 10 mph. Isolated shower possible. Morning fog again Thursday morning with lows mostly in the 70s. Highs near 90. Partly cloudy. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday morning. There is a low risk severe storms including gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. Isolated tornado possible. Weather looks to improve before Jazz Fest Friday! Highs upper 80s. Hot weekend. Isolated rain possible Saturday morning. Highs this weekend near 90.
