Warm and humid into next week

Mild and humid in the morning with lows near 70 to the low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s. There's a slight rain chance. The wind South 10-15 mph sending in the warm moist air. Patchy fog Wednesday. Lows upper 60s to low 70s. Highs upper 80s. May hit 90 by Thursday. Last time we hit 90 was September 21, 2021. Rain chances go up Friday as a cold front gets close. Keep the umbrella handy. Rain chances are low this weekend, and temperatures are high. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. 20% rain chance Saturday and 10% chance Sunday. This is hurricane awareness week. 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic Hurricane Name Lists since 1953. "I" is the most retired name. "C" and "F" are tied for 2nd place.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO