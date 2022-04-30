ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football rookie rankings 2022: Breece Hall clear 1.01, Jameson Williams No.1 WR

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKAA6_0fOoSMEM00

The 2022 NFL Draft is injecting plenty of new faces at premium positions into the league. While there isn’t an elite playmaker this year, our 2022 fantasy football rookie rankings should provide some hope for those in all fantasy leagues.

As mentioned above, don’t expect elite pass-catching talent like wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase or tight end Kyle Pitts . While the 2022 receiver class offers plenty of exciting players, no one reaching the highest level this year belongs in that tier of players.

While it’s thinner at the top of the fantasy football rookie rankings, obviously bad news for those with the No. 1 pick, there’s a lot of depth in the class. From wide receivers like Drake London , Jameson Williams and Garrett Wilson to a group of running backs headlined by Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III, there will be starting-caliber fantasy players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Lbij_0fOoSMEM00
Also Read:
Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Travon Walker, Kenny Pickett, Breece Hall and more

All of that is without even mentioning all the talent drafted on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, many of them landing in some appealing landing spots for both short- and long-term fantasy value.

Let’s dive into our 2022 fantasy rookie rankings.

Rank: Player: Position: Team Age:
1. Breece Hall RB New York Jets 20
2. Kenneth Walker III RB Seattle Seahawks 21
3. Jameson Williams WR Detroit Lions 20
4. Drake London WR Atlanta Falcons 20
5. Chris Olave WR New Orleans Saints 21
6. Treylon Burks WR Tennessee Titans 21
7. Garrett Wilson WR New York Jets 21
8. Skyy Moore WR Kansas City Chiefs 21
9. George Pickens WR Pittsburgh Steelers 21
10. Dameon Pierce RB Florida 22
11. Jahan Dotson WR Washington Commanders 22
12. James Cook RB Buffalo Bills 22
13. Malik Willis QB Tennessee Titans 22
14. Christian Watson WR Green Bay Packers 23
15. John Metchie III WR Houston Texans 21
15. Alec Pierce WR Indianapolis Colts 22
17. David Bell WR Cleveland Browns 21
18. Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh Steelers 24
19. Jalen Tolbert WR Dallas Cowboys 23
20. Rachaad White RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23
21. Tyrion Davis-Price RB San Francisco 49ers 22
22. Velus Jones Jr WR Chicago Bears 25
23. Desmond Ridder QB Atlanta Falcons 22
24. Brian Robinson Jr RB Washington Commanders 23
25. Isaiah Spiller RB Los Angeles Chargers 20
26. Justyn Ross WR TBD 22
27. Zamir White RB Las Vegas Raiders 22
28. Khalil Shakir WR TBD 22
29. Tyquan Thornton WR New England Patriots 21
30. Sam Howell QB TBD 21

Related: 2022 fantasy football dynasty rankings

Here you’ll find our fantasy football rooking rankings by position.

Fantasy football rookie rankings – Quarterbacks

1. Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tL9WG_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How lucky do you feel? Just like for NFL teams, fantasy managers must weigh risk vs reward with quarterback Malik Willis . If it all comes together, he could be a better version of Jalen Hurts . We might even see flashes of it in his rookie season, assuming the Tennessee Titans use him in some RPO packages. There is just so much risk here. Willis is all traits, pretty much everything else needs to be reworked and rushing it increases the chance of him not fulfilling his potential. He’s QB1 in our dynasty rankings because this can be a league-winning fantasy player three years from now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPABp_0fOoSMEM00 Also Read:
Tennessee Titans end freefall, pick Malik Willis at No. 86 in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

2. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kP50_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a solid landing spot for quarterback Kenny Pickett . He immediately lands in an offense with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris as his weapons. While Mitch Trubisky might provide some competition, Pickett likely wins the starting job. Matt Canada’s offense should fit Pickett’s skills nicely and this is a passer with above-average athleticism. He’s better for the fantasy outlooks of the Steelers’ receivers than Big Ben, but Pickett doesn’t offer much upside to be a fantasy starter.

  • Kenny Pickett stat projections (2022): 2,937 yards, 18-13 TD-INT, 168 rushing yards, 2 TD

3. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6d6u_0fOoSMEM00
Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It came as a surprise to see quarterback Desmond Ridder slip to Round 3. Ultimately, this might be a somewhat favorable landing spot. The offensive line in Atlanta is still a mess, but that also increases the likelihood of oft-injured starter Marcus Mariota being sidelined at some point. Ridder should at least make a handful of starts this season and with his athleticism, this is a player worth planting a flag on in the years ahead. Of course, he’s not worth a top-20 pick in FYP drafts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siKbF_0fOoSMEM00 Also Read:
Atlanta Falcons draft Desmond Ridder with 74th pick, evaluating the intriguing fit

Related: NFL QB Rankings – Check our top-20 quarterbacks, from Aaron Rodgers to Carson Wentz

4. Matt Corral, QB, Carolina Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAIGw_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There are things to like about Matt Corral. NFL Network mentioned the Panthers’ coaching staff believes he has the best film among the 2022 quarterback class. Fantasy managers don’t have to be as worried about the maturity red flags . However, this profile might not carry the appeal some will build it up to be.

While Corral is a good rusher, he doesn’t have the frame (212 lbs.) to rush a lot and that’s especially true because of his reckless rushing style. Accuracy is also a problem and he rarely needed to progress through reads in college. He might snag a few starts, but there’s not as much upside as some want to believe.

Fantasy rookie running back rankings

1. Breece Hall, New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibRZP_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A year after drafting Michael Carter, most probably didn’t expect the New York Jets to draft a running back this early. With that said, they snagged the best three-down running back in the draft class. Speed (4.39 40-yard dash), power (6-foot-1, 220 lbs) and the ability to break through tackles. Hall will get all the carries he can handle as the Jets’ leading rusher. He projects as an RB2 in fantasy, losing some PPR appeal because of Carter’s pass-catching prowess.

  • Breece Hall stats projections (2022): 217 carries, 928 rushing yards, 240 receiving yards, 8 total TDs

2. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaCPA_0fOoSMEM00
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seattle Seahawks remain committed to their brand. Following a $5 million investment into Rashaad Penny, coach Pete Carroll spends the 41st pick on running back. This isn’t a knock on Kenneth Walker, the right landing spot would have earned put him No. 1 in our fantasy football rookie rankings. Instead, he’ll likely split touches with Penny – assuming Chris Carson’s career is over. The real concern here, beyond opponents having no respect for starting quarterback Drew Lock, Seattle will be starting multiple rookies on the offensive line and Walker’s value is hurt by lesser receiving skills. He’s likely a FLEX play in his rookie season.

  • Kenneth Walker stats projections (2022): 207 carries, 870 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs

3. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBHhy_0fOoSMEM00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dameon Pierce vauls up the dynasty rookie rankings after finally coming off the board. The 5-foot-10 running back runs with a desire to decleat anyone who tries to tackle him. He can also be a pinball, bouncing off defenders and always finding a way to maintain his balance after contact. He brings the vision, explosiveness and instincts to burst through holes and rip off some big gains. Oh, he also showed at Florida that he can be used as a receiver out of the backfield. There’s a shot for Pierce to be an RB2 this season in fantasy, even on an underwhelming Texans’ offense.

4. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5EeV_0fOoSMEM00
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of our favorite players in the 2022 NFL Draft. James Cook couldn’t be covered when moved out of the backfield, he is dangerous as a receiving back. That’s precisely why the Buffalo Bills wanted him. With more dynasty leagues shifting towards PPR scoring, Cook gets pushed up our 2022 fantasy football rookie rankings. There’s a chance he could have a Nyheim Hines-like role very quickly and this is a great offense to be a part of for Cook and fantasy managers who draft him.

5. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be fantastic for a running back. A great offensive line, high-end receivers and quarterback Tom Brady make life easy for whoever is in the backfield. Of course, Leonard Fournette will be getting a significant chunk of the carries after signing a $21 million contract.

From a fantasy perspective, White’s receiving ability could help him see the field as a rookie. Brady loves dumping it off to his running backs, we see that every year and White could take Gio Bernard’s job. He also brings some nice pop and elusiveness, opening the door for him to receive a handful of touches every game. If Fournette ever goes down, White could become a strong RB2 in this offense.

  • 6. Tyrion Davis-Price, San Francisco 49ers
  • 7. Brian Robinson Jr, Washington Commanders
  • 8. Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers
  • 9, Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBm3d_0fOoSMEM00 Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Related: NFL defense rankings – Reviewing top 20 defenses before NFL Draft

Fantasy Football rookie rankings – Wide receivers

1. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LST1d_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The focus in Sportsnaut’s fantasy football rookie rankings is long-term. For those looking to find the No. 1 rookie wide receiver to draft, Jameson Williams likely isn’t the guy. He’ll still be recovering from a torn ACL in training camp and is likely to be limited at the start of the 2022 season. However, he’s the player capable of becoming a superstar at the position. Williams will be one of the fastest players in the NFL when healthy and perennial 1,000-yard seasons are very doable.

  • Jameson Williams stats projections (2022): 43 receptions, 713 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns

2. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtkbP_0fOoSMEM00
Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Ragone reportedly loved Drake London and the former USC Trojans wide receiver made an overwhelmingly strong impression on the Atlanta Falcons during the pre-draft process. Even with one massive athlete on the field, Kyle Pitts , the Falcons will get great use out of another giant. London’s strong hands and ability to make contested catches stood out, but he’s also got some YAC ability.

Don’t expect a Mike Evans-esque rookie season (1,051 yards, 12 touchdowns), but London could have that career trajectory and he’s the best rookie wide receiver for 2022. One thing to keep in mind, per MockDraftable , there are some athletic comparisons to Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman.

  • Drake London stat projections (2022): 68 receptions, 862 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns

3. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBS2W_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Chris Olave might not be a YAC maestro, he knows how to get open. He also lands in an ideal situation, benefitting from defenses focused on stopping a healthy Michael Thomas. With Alvin Kamara likely serving a suspension this year, there will be even more targets for Olave. The rookie might not find the end zone a ton, but there could be a few 100-yard games coming for him as a rookie.

  • Chris Olave stat projections (2022): 70 receptions, 887 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns

4. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8vmH_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Meet the Tennessee Titans replacement for A.J. Brown. Ironically, Treylon Burks received some NFL comparisons to the man he is taking over for. Burks feasts on turning screens and quick throws into chunks of yards, using his size (6-foot-2) and speed (4.55 40-yard dash) to create havoc. It’s going to take a great offensive coordinator to find ways to feed him the ball and this will still be a run-first offense. But Burks is one of the biggest risers in fantasy football rookie rankings after the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Treylon Burks stats projections (2022): 57 receptions, 798 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5sHY_0fOoSMEM00 Also Read:
Fastest 40 yard dash: Bo Jackson, Tyreek Hill among fastest NFL players ever

5. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8qrq_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets were determined to find a go-to weapon for quarterback Zach Wilson . Rookie Garrett Wilson brings well-rounded skills, which all translate to the next level. One area of his game that stands out and will earn a quarterback’s trust quickly, Wilson’s catch radius is absurd for a 6-foot receiver. He does need to polish his route-running and he’s not an elite home-run threat, but he can be an outstanding No. 2 receiver with an outside chance of developing into a No. 1.

  • Garrett Wilson stats projections (2022): 55 receptions, 791 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns

6. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

A dream scenario for Skyy Moore. There are varying NFL comparisons, ranging from Golden Tate to D.J. Moore. Reality might be somewhere in between. Moore finds himself behind Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster for targets on underneath routes, but Andy Reid is exactly the coach you want Moore to play for. There’s plenty of YAC ability and by 2023, he might be a starting-caliber fantasy WR.

7. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

It came as a surprise to see George Pickens slide late into Round 2. On pure talent and physical tools, he is one of the best receivers in the 2022 draft class. No matter, this is an intriguing situation. We wouldn’t expect London to rack up a ton of receiving yards as a rookie, but he could find the end zone a few times. The biggest incentive to draft him is the chance to be a No. 1 receiver for Pittsburgh by 2023.

8. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Drawing some comparisons to Tyler Lockett, wide receiver Jahan Dotson walks into the NFL as a slot weapon for the Washington Commanders. He makes some impressive catches for his size, not shying away from contact and willing to contort his body to make grabs against a defensive back. We don’t love the quarterback situation in Washington and Dotson’s ceiling is limited, but he is a nice value in the dynasty rookie rankings.

9. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Needless to say, the Green Bay Packers love Christian Watson. In 2022, the hope is he can slide into the Marques Valdes-Scantling role as the deep threat. Looking beyond his rookie season, there’s a lot of long-term upside based on the size-athleticism combo.

10. John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans

Similar to his former Alabama teammate, John Metchie III is still recovering from a torn ACL. It might result in a slow start to his 2022 season, especially with Houston not in win-now mode. With that said, Metchie’s route-running ability and instincts can make him a great friend for a young quarterback. He’s a 2022 stash, but earns the No. 10 spot in our fantasy rookie receiver rankings because of WR3 upside in the future.

11. David Bell, WR, Cleveland Browns

David Bell might have been drafted later than he expected, but this is an ideal situation for the 21-year-old receiver. The 6-foot-2 receiver doesn’t make a lot of plays vertically, but his bread and butter is working underneath. He does a nice job bouncing off defensive backs, allowing him to fight for extra yards. If the Browns use him in the Jarvis Landry role, there is some real PPR appeal here.

12. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts wanted to find another pass catcher for Matt Ryan and they found him with the 53rd pick. Alec Pierce received a lot of shared comparisons, among them Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Donovan Peoples-Jones. While Ryan doesn’t have the fastball and touch he used to on downfield, throws, he can get it to Pierce. If the rookie steps in as the No. 2 receiver after training camp, he’ll be even higher on dynasty rookie rankings.

13. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys

Those looking for an underrated target in fantasy football rankings should look toward Jalen Tolbert. The Dallas Cowboys lost Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this offseason. Meanwhile, Michael Gallup (torn ACL) will miss the start of the 2022 season. Jalen Tolbert’s speed (4.49 40-yard dash) and profile make him a deep threat in the NFL. Expect him to see the field plenty in 3WR sets, getting some deep shots thrown his way by Dak Prescott .

14. Velus Jones Jr, Chicago Bears

This is all about opportunity. Chicago’s receiving corps is underwhelming with Darnell Mooney the only real ‘threat’ to take the largest percentage of targets. Velus Jones, turning 25 in May, is joining the Bears’ offense with the plan to use him immediately. Justin Fields loves throwing vertical and Jones (4.31 40 time) can make plays deep or pile up yards after the catch.

15. Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muU4h_0fOoSMEM00 Also Read:
New York Giants GM casts doubt on Kadarius Toney trade after spending Day 2 pick on Wan’Dale Robinson

NFL fantasy rookie rankings – Tight end

1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rO8kc_0fOoSMEM00
Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals might be trying to replicate the Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert pairing we saw with the Philadelphia Eagles. Trey McBride, a 6-foot-4 tight end, is not a real threat in the red zone. However, he does a nice job finding ways to get open in the middle of the field. Another plus, his willingness and proficiency as a blocker means he can see the field early. Just don’t expect much from him this fall.

2. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7UiK_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos needed a No. 2 tight end after trading Noah Fant, enter third-round pick Greg Dulcich. He’s not much of a blocker, potentially limiting his role as a rookie. However, he moves really well for a 6-foot-4 tight end with the juice to make some plays vertically. If he irons out his route-running, Dulcich might have a future as a starting tight end with some fantasy appeal.

3. Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0MPQ_0fOoSMEM00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Once a coveted quarterback recruit, Jelani Woods eventually had to convert to tight end. It’s easy to see why when you stare at a 6-foot-7 player who finished 88th percentile in the 40-yard dash, 89th percentile in wingspan and has long arms. Unfortunately, as of right now, his hands are a work in progress and he is going to need to spend a lot more time refining his routes. In a weak tight end class, Woods is a shot in the dark. At least the Colts have a solid history of developing tight ends.

  • 4. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, New York Jets

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Empire Sports Media

Projecting the Giants’ starting 2022 offensive line after the NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up and the New York Giants came away as big winners. They upgraded multiple positions of significant need, including their offensive line. After drafting three offensive linemen and signing six in free agency, Joe Schoen’s revamping of the position group is seemingly complete. The Giants’ offensive line will look significantly different in 2022 from the way it looked in 2021. Here’s a look at what the New York Giants’ offensive line could potentially look like in 2022:
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NESN

NFL Odds: Opening Prices For Offensive Rookie Of Year After NFL Draft

The conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft has prompted oddsmakers to release betting prices for the most prolific rookies on each side of the football. And while this year’s class on offense wasn’t highlighted by the high-profile quarterbacks, there remains plenty of talent on the betting board with a deep group of receivers. Of course, when it comes to making a wager on the rookie of the year market, it’s important to note how good (or bad) a situation may be for the first-year contributor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding another QB in undrafted free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But that didn't stop them from adding two more signal-callers Saturday. After selecting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots added University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in undrafted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Ringer

How Quickly Will the 2022 NFL Draft’s Mid-Round QBs Get on the Field?

Fifty-three picks passed between the first two quarterbacks of the 2022 NFL draft going off the board—the Steelers selected Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett at 20th overall and, after a long wait, the Falcons took Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder at 74th overall. It marks the longest gap between a draft’s first two signal-callers being picked in the common draft era (since 1970).
NFL
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs take top five spots of first round

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and that, of course, means it’s time to look to next April and the 2023 Draft. Obviously, projecting a draft one year in advance is a fool’s errand, but a year ago, I did this exercise for the 2022 Draft, and I got four of the top 10 correct and hit on 10 of 32 first-rounders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Wr#Ja Marr Chase#The Nfl Draft#Breece Hall Rb New York#Rb Seattle Seahawks#Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Ex-College Basketball Player Lands An NFL Tryout

Hundreds of athletes are landing deals with NFL teams this weekend, many of whom were drafted, while plenty more were not. Not many of them played college basketball, though. One did – former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon. The ex-Tigers college basketball player will get an opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy