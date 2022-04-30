ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: New York Mets use five pitchers to combine for second no-hitter in franchise history

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bQ5c_0fOoSCP600

It took less than a month for the first no-hitter of the 2022 MLB season to take place. It came Friday night courtesy of the New York Mets in a combined effort by five different pitchers . Still, a no-hitter is a no-hitter.

Taking on their NL East foes in the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets went all nine innings without allowing a hit. Tylor Megill after getting the start earned the win after making it through five frames, earning the quality start, but it was much more than simply a quality start.

Sure, the Mets ended up walking six Phillies batters, but still, none of them managed to get enough to muster a hit.

Here are the pitchers who just helped make history for the Mets.

  • Tylor Megill: 5 IP, 3 BB, 5 K, 88 pitches, Win
  • Drew Smith: 1.1 IP, 1 BB, 4 K, 36 pitches, Hold
  • Joely Rodriguez: 1 IP, 2 BB, 17 pitches, Hold
  • Seth Lugo: 0.2 IP, 5 pitches, Hold
  • Edwin Diaz: 1 IP, 3 K, 13 pitches, Save

The only other Met to throw a no-no, combined or otherwise was Johan Santana on June 1, 2012, taking place at Citi Field. To everyone who witnessed the latest no-hitter it may be something they never forget, even if it was in a different way than many no-hitters of the past.

Related: New York Mets’ 2022 pennant hopes hinge on starting rotation’s reliability

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Johan Santana
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#No Hitter#The Philadelphia Phillies#Bb#New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy