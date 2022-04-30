Sarah Nurse happy to be back ‘home’, looking forward to Crazylegs Classic

Christina Alice Leaf, age 84, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at River Glenn Assisted Living in St. Charles, Il. She was born in Madison on July 24, 1937 to the late Victor and Louisa (Mueller) Steiner. She attended Mazomanie High School. Following High School she worked for Graber’s in Middleton and lived with her sister Margaret Offerdahl. She met Robert Leaf at the Echo Tap in Madison; they married Oct. 17, 1964 celebrating 42 years of marriage before Robert passed on April 22, 2007. Christina and Robert raised their family in Waterford, WI., on the banks of the Fox River. Together they enjoyed entertaining friends and family, and their close neighbors who were like family. Christina enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, boating, dancing, bowling, gardening and her cats and dogs. Retirement eventually took them to Tomahawk, Montello, Prairie du Sac, Spring Green and later to St. Charles, Il. to be close to family. Christina was a former member of the Montello Red Hatters and a member of the Wisconsin Lutheran Church’s in the communities she resided in.

