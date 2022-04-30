ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Sarah Nurse happy to be back ‘home’, looking forward to Crazylegs Classic

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — What a couple of months it’s been for Sarah Nurse. In February, the former Badger set an Olympic record scoring 18 points in the games and in the process led Canada...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Joan Arlette Kojo

STOUGHTON – Joan Arlette (Haarklau) Kojo, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 U.S. Highway 51, Stoughton, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on that Friday. Joan’s favorite color was orange, so in her honor, please feel free to wear that color. Masks are optional.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Eric S Heaney

Dr. Eric Heaney died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on April 29th in the home he loved and shares with his wife of 45 years, Cathy, and their children: Noah, Emma, and Forrest. Everyone who knew Eric was impressed by his quiet warmth, his thoughtful intelligence, and his awed devotion to...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Jeraldine “Jeri” Udell

COLUMBUS—Jeraldine L. “Jeri” Udell age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. She was born on November 22, 1963, the daughter of Melvin and Barbara (Oehlert) Udell. Jeri was a 1982 graduate of Rio High School. In her younger years,...
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Christina Alice Leaf

Christina Alice Leaf, age 84, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at River Glenn Assisted Living in St. Charles, Il. She was born in Madison on July 24, 1937 to the late Victor and Louisa (Mueller) Steiner. She attended Mazomanie High School. Following High School she worked for Graber’s in Middleton and lived with her sister Margaret Offerdahl. She met Robert Leaf at the Echo Tap in Madison; they married Oct. 17, 1964 celebrating 42 years of marriage before Robert passed on April 22, 2007. Christina and Robert raised their family in Waterford, WI., on the banks of the Fox River. Together they enjoyed entertaining friends and family, and their close neighbors who were like family. Christina enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, boating, dancing, bowling, gardening and her cats and dogs. Retirement eventually took them to Tomahawk, Montello, Prairie du Sac, Spring Green and later to St. Charles, Il. to be close to family. Christina was a former member of the Montello Red Hatters and a member of the Wisconsin Lutheran Church’s in the communities she resided in.
MADISON, WI

