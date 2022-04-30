ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Bishops Take Down Miller

By Keivon Belcher
WHIZ
 4 days ago

ZANESVILLE, OH- It was perfect weather outside and that was all Bishop Rosecrans needed to get into the groove of...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Jack D. Murphy

52, of Mooresville, passed away on April 29, 2022. Jack was born on March 10, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio to Roger and Virgene Murphy. Jack was a graduate of Philo High School in Ohio. From a very young age, Jack loved to take things apart, build unique projects from scratch and cultivate his amazing creativeness. He went on to study at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. Jack worked for Rolls Royce as an Engineering Technician for most of his career and just recently for United Airlines as an Aircraft Technician. Jack married Cassie in 1996 and went on to have 2 beautiful children, Chloe and Jake. Jack was the life of the party and a prankster who loved to play tricks on his family and friends! He had an adventurous spirit, loved being outdoors and had no fear! He “made” his own rules, played by them and lived by them! Jack was a thrill seeker who enjoyed being outdoors. Whether it was being in the woods watching for eagles, kayaking or hiking, he loved being one with nature. Jack was an “early riser” and often could be found cooking breakfast for anyone and everyone who was ready to eat. He was also known as the “Grill Master”, who made a masterpiece of any piece of meat that he cooked on the grill. He never knew a stranger and particularly loved to visit and listen to stories of friends and family much older than himself. He loved to spend time with his family and was always up for an adventure! Jack shared with his family that “when my time comes, make sure that my friends and family know that I always lived my best life”!
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

“The Michael Vick Experience” Taking Place In Zanesville On Saturday

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Michael Vick Experience is a one-day football camp that will be taking place at Zanesville High School. But it’s more than a football camp. Along with football drills and games, the National Guard will be in attendance to run the warmup session. Also, the mental health portion will be led by All Well.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Bishop Rosecrans Hires Rodrick Gibson As New Volleyball Coach

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Bishop Rosecrans Bishops have named a new head coach for its volleyball program and it is someone Bishops athletes and fans may be familiar with. The Bishops have hired Rodrick Gibson as its new Girls Volleyball coach. Gibson makes his return to the program, last being at Bishop Rosecrans in a different coaching role.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Steven E. Buck

Steven E. Buck passed away on April 30, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. He was 71. Steven was born on April 11, 1951, to Samuel Buck and Joan Belt Buck Lemmon in Washington Court House, Ohio. When his father passed, Steven was fifteen and the eldest of five siblings: Carol, Robert, Stanley, and Martha. His Scout Troop in Upper Arlington, Ohio, helped fill the massive hole left from his father’s passing, and Steven never forgot how much this meant, which is why he dedicated a great portion of his adult life to volunteer for Scouts. He was fond of “What Matters” by Forest Witcraft (October, 1950, Scouting Magazine):
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Don L. Hupp

Don L. Hupp, 93, of Woodsfield, died at 12:12 P.M. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Arbors of Woodsfield surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 24, 1929, in Woodsfield, a son of the late Grace Agin Hupp. Don had worked for Ohio Ferro Alloy until it closed and was a self-employed carpenter. Don was a jack of all trades who could fix most things and was a Methodist by Faith. The most important thing in Don’s life was family.
WOODSFIELD, OH
WHIZ

Marsha K. Frazier

Marsha K. Frazier, 73 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 1, 2022 at New Lexington Health Care while under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Marsha was born on August 18, 1948 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Martha (Ross)...
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Janet C. Saling

Janet C. Saling age 77, of Caldwell, OH passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her home, with her loving son by her side. She was born April 6, 1945 in Canton, OH a daughter of the late Michael E. and Thelma F. Murphy Sholtis. She was a member of...
CALDWELL, OH
Hinton News

CU Beckley chess club hosts tournament

ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Beckley Chess Club hosted the Greater Beckley Open on April 9, 2022, at the Erma Byrd Center in Beaver, W.Va. The event featured over 20 players, including many of the top players in the West Virginia Chess Association. After four rounds of chess, Sam Timmons of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Harold Mitchell of Bluefield, W.Va. tied for first place. The tournament was a United States Chess Federation rated competition and included players from West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Competitors ranged in age from high school students to senior citizens. The Concord University Beckley Chess Club is open to CU students and the general public. The club meets at the Erma Byrd Center in Beaver, W.Va. every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room W35. (Please note that the club will not be meeting on Thursday, May 12.) All ages and experience levels are invited to participate including those new to the game along with more seasoned players. For more information about the Concord University Beckley Chess Club, please contact Keith Lilly at rklilly@concord.edu or visit https://www.facebook.com/ chessclubinbeckley The post CU Beckley chess club hosts tournament appeared first on The Hinton News.
BEAVER, WV
WHIZ

The Results are in for Muskingum Co. Primary

Voters went to the poll Tuesday to cast their ballots in the primary election. The votes decide who will run in the general election in November. In the Republican race for county commissioner Anthony Adornetto was defeated by Melissa Bell 4,273 votes to 4,159 votes. Bell will face Democrat John Furek in November.
WHIZ

Fall in Love with Kramer Our Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Fans of Seinfeld will fall in love with this week’s Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week. Kramer is a 7-month-old Coon Hound mix. He’s affectionate, easy going and loves to introduce himself to strangers. He’s always ready for a cuddle or to play catch.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

