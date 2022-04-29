Bryant at Mount St. Mary's

The Bowie Baysox saw their brief losing skid extend to three-consecutive games on Saturday night, dropping another tight game with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. After Bowie took an initial one-run lead, Richmond scored the final three runs of the game, highlighted by a two-run home run by Will Wilson, to secure the 3-1 win. Bowie had more trouble driving in baserunners, as they left another eight runners on base. Over the course of their last three games, Bowie has stranded 29 total runners.
