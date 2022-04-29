Bryant at Mount St. Mary's

The Bowie Baysox saw their brief losing skid extend to three-consecutive games on Saturday night, dropping another tight game with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. After Bowie took an initial one-run lead, Richmond scored the final three runs of the game, highlighted by a two-run home run by Will Wilson, to secure the 3-1 win. Bowie had more trouble driving in baserunners, as they left another eight runners on base. Over the course of their last three games, Bowie has stranded 29 total runners.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO