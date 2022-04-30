ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly’s Logan Bruss headed to California, selected by the Rams

By Indiana Schilz
 4 days ago

(WFRV) – Fireworks towards the end of day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft as Wisconsin Badgers go back-to-back picks.

Logan Bruss followed Leo Chenal and was selected 104th overall by the Los Angeles Rams. The 2016 finalist for the Joe Thomas Award, given to the top high school offensive lineman in Wisconsin, should provide depth to the super bowl winners, especially after the retirement of Andrew Whitworth.

Drawing comparisons to Green Bay’s Royce Newman, Bruss is athletic in adjusting his slide to match the pace of oncoming rushers. The 6’5” 316lb product out of Kimberly High School also possesses fantastic footwork and did a great job protecting college quarterback Graham Mertz.

Bruss does need to work on his ability to land the first punch on the line and also needs to play with less predictability, but with time and development, Bruss could turn into a starter for a team that just won the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

