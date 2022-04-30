ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA picks Bay Area-based tech company for new COVID-19 testing contract

By Stephanie Sierra
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWwSf_0fOoQfsT00

The state is processing a contract with a Burlingame-based tech company Color Health to facilitate COVID testing across California.

This comes as the California Department of Public Health is set to terminate its $1.7 billion contract with PerkinElmer -- a company that partnered with the state to operate Valencia Branch Lab. The troubled lab once touted by Gov. Gavin Newsom as being a game-changer during the pandemic failed to meet standards, according to an inspection report released from CDPH last November.
The report detailed major deficiencies like invalid COVID tests, unprocessed patient samples, and inaccurate results dating back a year ago.

VIDEO: 7 Bay Area counties in CA's COVID red zone facing high levels of community transmission

COVID cases throughout the Bay Area have been increasing for the past two weeks with the majority of the region in the red.

Six months following that report, the ABC7 News I-Team confirmed Color Health is in line to take over a new role to provide COVID-19 testing - but it will be different.

"The state will continue to offer testing capacity to local health jurisdictions in the same manner that it has prior to the Valencia Branch Lab closure," CDPH wrote in a statement released to the I-Team. "The only change will be PCR testing capacity will be provided through a network of partners rather than the state's Valencia Branch lab."

According to the state, Color Health's contract will be posted in the next two weeks.

"I think it's critical we have transparency around it, so we don't have a situation like the previous one occur again," said Dr. Mike Wasserman, who sat on the state's vaccine advisory committee and regularly advised the state. "If we don't know what the vendors are held to in terms of outcomes, then I think we risk going down the same path we went down before."

VIDEO: Wastewater data shows how fast COVID is spreading across Bay Area

As COVID-19 infections grow across the state, all eyes are on our wastewater, including the Bay Area, where COVID cases have been increasing rapidly.

CDPH told the I-Team there will be no change to the consumer experience - including no change to cost or who can access the state's testing services. According to an I-Team analysis of public records, PerkinElmer was charging around $55 per PCR COVID test - not the $30 that was originally promised. Last year, the I-Team profiled Bay Area-based testing company Summer Bio - only charging $10 per PCR COVID test and reported faster turnaround times in 2021.

It's unclear how much Color Health will be charging per test, the I-Team has reached out to the company for further comment.

"If we are going to effectively address COVID going forward, we need testing that has rapid turnaround," Wasserman said.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Burlingame, CA
Business
City
Burlingame, CA
Local
California Business
Burlingame, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
SFGate

Bay Area tech giant reportedly closing San Francisco office

One of the Bay Area's tech giants is closing its San Francisco office, multiple media outlets reported this week. PayPal has a location at 425 Market St., between First and Fremont streets, and it will remain open for employees to use on a voluntary basis until early June. The San Francisco office houses staff who work for the company's Xoom service that allows customers to send money to family and friends around the world and pay international bills.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Covid#Pcr#Perkinelmer#Valencia Branch Lab#The I Team#Color Health
San José Spotlight

Strict rules at San Jose Flea Market drive out vendors

Behind the colorful booths, lively music and tantalizing smells of local Mexican foods at the San Jose Flea Market are tears and heartache. Vendors greet patrons with a smile, but mask a world of pain and anxiety many are feeling regarding future development. A 2021 San Jose City Council vote allowed flea market operators to... The post Strict rules at San Jose Flea Market drive out vendors appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy