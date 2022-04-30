ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Goldschmidt hits first homer of the season; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Bader, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 7-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado homered in the seventh inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5. St. Louis won for the third time in five games and salvaged a split of the four-game series. Jordan Luplow hit two homers...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 2

Royals crown Cardinals 7-1

The Cardinals are struggling on offense. That’s fair to say. In six of their past nine games, the Cardinals have scored 2 runs or less. On Tuesday night the Cardinals fell to the Royals in Kansas city 7-1. The Royals broke the game wide open with a 5 run seventh inning. Kansas City phenom Bobby Witt, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
FOX 2

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” awaiting soccer in St. Louis

The St. Louis Spring calendar is full with Cardinals baseball and Blues playoffs, but TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” wanting even more. The recent launch of the new stadium for Nashville SC leading to more excitement for the opening of Centene Stadium, which will host St. Louis City SC in less than a year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Busch Stadium hosts hiring event today

ST. LOUIS – Delaware North Sportservice, the Cardinals’ concessionaire for more than 50 years, is hosting another hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Busch Stadium. Those who are interested, need to enter through the Delaware North Sportservice entrance to the left of Gate 6. The cardinals are also accepting applications for Busch Stadium […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Jared Spurgeon fined as Wild move on from loss to Blues

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild fell behind St. Louis early. Then they fell into a pattern of frustration-fueled gaffes in a 4-0 loss to open their playoff series. Even Jared Spurgeon, a perennial Lady Byng award candidate for sportsmanship, took one of the Wild’s five penalties in the third period. He cross-checked Pavel Buchnevich and was fined $5,000 by the NHL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
44K+
Followers
36K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy