Goldschmidt hits first homer of the season; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis...fox2now.com
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis...fox2now.com
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0