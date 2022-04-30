Wichita State Shockers fall short at Memphis 7 - 6

Wichita State matched a season high with three home runs, but could not withstand a late Memphis rally as the Tigers scored three times in the seventh for a 7-6 win on Friday night at FedExPark.

The Shockers (13-29) got off to a strong start, as Brock Rodden skied a towering solo homer run on the seventh pitch of the game for a 1-0 lead. Andrew Stewart doubled the lead in the second with an RBI double, scoring Payton Tolle, who had led off the inning with an infield single.

In the third, Rodden ripped a one-out single and Thornhill followed by blasting a two-run homer to dead center, once again doubling the Wichita State advantage to 4-0.

WSU starter Jace Kaminska sailed through the first three innings, but in the fourth allowed five consecutive hits to start the inning, including a two-run homer from Ian Bibiloni and an RBI single off the bat of Logan Kohler. A Zach Wilson sacrifice fly later in the inning tied the game at 4-4.

Chuck Ingram put the Shockers right back in front, leading off the fifth with a long solo home run to left that gave Wichita State a 5-4 edge heading into the late innings.

Kaminska settled down after the rocky fourth, striking out the side in the sixth. But in the seventh, he started the inning with a walk and hit by pitch to put two runners aboard with nobody out. Caden Favors was summoned from the bullpen, recording a pair of outs but in the process allowing the tying run to score via a fielder's choice grounder from Jacob Compton. After another hit by pitch, Chris Swanberg gave Memphis a 7-5 lead with a two-out, two-run double off the wall in left.

The Shockers had an opportunity to level the score in the ninth against Memphis closer Dalton Kendrick. Jordan Rogers and Stewart led off the inning with singles, putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Kendrick struck out Gage Williams, then retired pinch-hitter Couper Cornblum on a sacrifice fly to right that trimmed the lead to 7-6. Ingram followed with a sharp grounder to shortstop that ended the game, securing Kendrick's eighth save of the season.

Daniel Casto (3-1) earned the win by retiring the only batter he faced in the top of the seventh, while Kaminska (2-6) took the loss.

The Shockers and Tigers continue the series on Saturday afternoon with a 4:00 pm first pitch from FedExPark.