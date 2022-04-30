ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut family hosts parade for 6-year-old boy who was burned in alleged bullying incident

By Lawrence Richard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Connecticut boy who was hospitalized with serious burns after he was allegedly attacked by a bully was honored with a parade Thursday, where law enforcement officers and even the mayor participated to help raise his spirits. Family members and friends joined together outside the Bridgeport Hospital window of...

